According to a leak, the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting a special cross-generation bundle, which gives players access to the game on current and new consoles.

Details about the release plan were found within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s files. Fans discovered three different versions of the upcoming game, which includes standard and ultimate editions.

The cross-gen bundle would give players who purchase the game on current consoles a copy on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. The ultimate edition features the same perks along with extras, including a weapon pack and season pass.

The distinction of a cross-gen version implies that players who purchase the standard edition on current consoles will not receive an upgrade.

Last console cycle, Activision offered Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare players a free Xbox One or PlayStation 4 upgrade.

Cross-generation support is a hot topic ahead of a new console cycle. Microsoft committed to “Smart Delivery,” a feature that will allow players who buy first-party games to get a free Series X upgrade. The company made the technology available to third-party developers who can choose to utilize it. CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will use the option.

Other studios are opting to release new bundles that include a next-generation version rather than giving current game owners a free upgrade. For example, 505 Games is releasing a $40 ultimate edition of Control that provides players with a copy on old and new consoles. Players who already own the game will not receive a next-gen version.

No pricing information was found amid the leaks, so it’s unclear how much more players will have to pay for next-gen access.

The leak notes that players will receive access to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta and a new operator when pre-ordering any edition of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be officially revealed on Wednesday, August 26, inside of Warzone. Lots of possible information about the game has already leaked ahead of the event, including the revelation that Cold War will be a direct sequel to the first Black Ops game.

