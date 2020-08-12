Control Ultimate Edition, which comes with all available DLC, will release on August 27 on Steam for $40, where it will make its debut on Valve’s marketplace. It will then release on September 10 for the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 digitally. Physical releases will come later this year for current-generation consoles and early 2021 for next-gen due to production complications stemming from the coronavirus.

More importantly, the Ultimate Edition will be the only way for players to receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of the game. While publisher 505 Games’ post implies there will be a purchasable upgrade to next-generation consoles for players, there is no information currently on how much that might cost.

Purchasing the original game plus its DLC all at full price would cost around $85, nearly double the price of the upcoming bundle. “Game of the Year” versions release all the time with complete packages of games at a discounted rate. Still, players are upset that those that invested in Remedy’s project from the jump will require to pay even more to experience the game on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Numerous current-gen titles are receiving visual upgrades for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, many of which will be free, with both Sony and Microsoft working on revisions of their in-house titles. Confirmed third-party games currently offering this graphical overhaul at no additional cost are:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Dirt 2

Doom Eternal

Far Cry 6

The Elder Scrolls Online

Watch Dogs Legion

WRC 9

FIFA 2021 and Madden 2021 will temporarily offer free updates, as long as they are claimed before the 2022 releases of both games. NBA 2K21 is taking a similar route as Control, as its Mamba Edition is the only version to include the upgrade. That game is yet to be released, however, whereas Control has been on the market for a year already.

Control launched in August 2019 to widespread critical praise. Since then, it has released an additional game mode Expeditions, which rewarded players by presenting them with a series of combat challenges, and a story expansion The Foundation which continued the story of the main game.

On August 27, the same day that the Ultimate Edition releases, the game’s second story expansion AWE will drop, which will bring the world of Remedy’s previous title, Alan Wake, further into Control‘s universe beyond the collectibles found in the main game.

Editors' Recommendations