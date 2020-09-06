  1. Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone vehicles temporarily removed due to game-crashing glitch

By

Call of Duty: Warzone players have temporarily lost access to vehicles while developer Infinity Ward works to fix a glitch that crashes games.

The glitch is triggered by driving a vehicle into a specific out of bounds section on the Warzone map, according to Video Games Chronicle, citing multiple reports. Once done, all the players in the match are kicked out and returned to the lobby.

Infinity Ward has acknowledged the game-crashing glitch and is working on a fix for the issue. However, in the meantime, all vehicles in Warzone are temporarily removed.

Players do not gain any advantage by triggering the glitch, as they are also kicked out of the game like everyone else. However, this does not mean that it is not being exploited, just for the sake of frustrating other players.

Infinity Ward has not provided a timeframe for when the fix will be rolled out so that vehicles can finally return to Warzone. Digital Trends has reached out to publisher Activision for information, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Warzone with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone has served as one of the sources for information on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the next game in the series. Infinity Ward narrative director Taylor Kurosaki previously said that Warzone will continue after 2020, and will be the “one constant” across future Call of Duty games.

Black Ops Cold War will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13, and later on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

