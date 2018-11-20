Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Darksiders III’ gets its own Fury-led ASMR series, and it’s weird

Gabe Gurwin
By

Darksiders III is out in less than a week, and publisher THQ Nordic is taking a rather unorthodox approach to building up player interest in the action-adventure game. If you’re having trouble falling asleep, you can now watch the game’s protagonist Fury sooth you with her own ASMR series.

Partnering with video creator and body paint artist Ruby True, the Darksiders III ASMR — Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response — series shows Fury using some of her special abilities, including fire conjuring. In full makeup and costume, Fury holds enormous flames in her hands and swings them from side to side — they crackle and hiss as they go through the air.

Typically, ASMR videos are designed to relax the viewer, but this one is rather unsettling, particularly because you can’t see Fury’s pupils. At one point, Fury sticks one of the torches in her mouth, and if that is relaxing to you, then you are in the video’s very small target demographic.

Five videos will be released in all, intended to “help gamers de-stress this holiday season.” They might be stressed from playing Darksiders III, which ditches the multi-enemy combat of its predecessor for more one-on-one battles designed to reward strategy and caution. In the latest game, Fury must hunt down the Seven Deadly Sins, personified as vicious monsters, in order to assist the other three Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The previous game starred Death, while the original Darksiders had players control War.

It’s a wonder Darksiders III is even releasing, as original developer Vigil Games shut its doors with the closure of parent company THQ. Nordic later bought the rights to the series along with the THQ name, and it partnered with Gunfire Games on the sequel. The developer was founded by ex-Vigil employees, so they know a thing or two about the apocalypse.

Darksiders III releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 27. The game will be available in several different editions, including the massive Apocalypse Edition. For $400, the package includes the game, a steelbook, a wall scroll, the official soundtrack, an art book, an amulet, extra DLC, and four figures, each measuring at least 10 inches tall.

Don't Miss

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Twitch viewers aren’t tuning in to watch ‘Fallout 76’ gameplay

Fallout 76 has experienced a sharp decline in viewership not just when compared to the numbers for Fallout 4, but also compared to the game's B.E.T.A. period last month. Sales also appear to be lower than they were with Fallout 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
walmart black friday
Deals

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, Ed Oswald
best games for the chromebook darkorbit screenshot fight
Computing

Want to game on your Chromebook? Here's where to start

Chromebooks aren't great for gaming, but there are a few titles that most machines can run. There's a surprisingly diverse crowd that includes role-playing games, action side-scrollers, and puzzlers.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
battlefield 5 multiplayer best weapons v to use in
Gaming

Dominate in multiplayer with a few of our favorite 'Battlefield 5' weapons

Here are some of the best weapons you can use to get the upper hand in Battlefield 5's multiplayer, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and anti-tank tools.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
let's go pikachu mew battle
Product Review

‘Let’s Go Pikachu’ and ‘Let’s Go Eevee’ feel like true ‘Pokémon Go’ RPGs

Pokémon: Let’s Go’s simplified reimagining of Pokémon Yellow has a great balance of old and new mechanics. It has a streamlined approach that makes it easy to get into, but depth remains for longtime fans.
Posted By Steven Petite
hitman 2 beginners guide featured
Gaming

How to become a master assassin and perfect the art of execution in 'Hitman 2'

'Hitman 2' introduces new and improved story missions with a scale that can feel overwhelming if you're not prepared. Learn everything you need to know to obtain a high score while remaining unnoticed.
Posted By Diego Arguello
episode 20 tracer overwatch 0 1
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Nissan turmoil, product designer Jae Yoo of Nerf, and more

For today's episode of Digital Trends Live, we turn our attention to the L.A. Auto Show and Lamborghini's race-ready version of the Urus. We also speak with Jae Yoo of Nerf and MLS defender Zarek Valentin about their origins, modern tech…
Posted By Brandon Widder
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

The best Gamestop Black Friday deals in 2018

Gamestop is hosting one heck of a Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion period, highlighted by excellent deals on games, gaming consoles, and gaming accessories. We combed through everything and have all the best Gamestop Black Friday…
Posted By Steven Petite
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Gaming

Playing ‘Battlefield V’ on an $800 Nvidia card is stunning. And disappointing

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
artifact microtransactions slammed by gamers
Gaming

Valve responds after ‘Artifact’ slammed for taking microtransactions too far

Streamers and gamers heavily criticized the monetization model of Artifact, as the digital card game may have taken microtransactions too far. Valve quickly responded to the feedback, with planned changes to the game's public beta.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit