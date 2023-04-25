 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to find the heirloom sword in Dead Island 2

Jesse Lennox
By

The first Lost and Found quest you're likely to stumble upon in Dead Island 2 is the Clean and Snatch quest that promises to lead you to a stolen heirloom sword. We say it's the most likely to be found first, but only because you can reach it fairly early in the story. This quest isn't marked anywhere on your map, and unless you are seeking it out, you will probably pass it by. What's worse is that this quest requires a lot of searching around based on not-so-helpful clues. While not all those who wander are lost, we'll save you plenty of aimless walking around and help get you the heirloom sword in Dead Island 2.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach Beverly Hills

  • Reach the O Michael, Where Art Thou? quest

Picking up a quest in a pool.

How to complete the Clean and Snatch Lost and Found quest

The Clean and Snatch quest can be picked up once you're in Beverly Hills and get to Rikky's house, where you'll need to close some gates. Once the area is safe, check out the pool for a note. It will be on a crate in the water. From there, you will need to collect three more clues while following Obi around his pool cleaning route.

Step 1: The first pool to hit is directly north of your starting position. Climb over the wall and grab the phone on one of the deck chairs by the pool.

Step 2: Now, go back to Michael's house and into his pool. The water is drained, so jump on down and pick the clue up off a toolbox.

Related

Step 3: The last clue is the most dangerous to get. If you're doing this quest around the time you reach this point in the story, the zombies you're about to come across will be so far above your level that they will one-shot kill you. The location in question is due west from Rikki's house and up on the hill. You'll know its the right one because there are tons of toxic barrels and sludge all around. Sprint through the far back corner of this curved pool to grab the final clue on the edge.

Step 4: If you thought the first part of this quest was cryptic, your new objective is simply figuring out which pool belongs to Obi's crush. Since you've been to almost every pool in town already, you might be tempted to just try the few remaining ones, but the pool in question isn't even in Beverly Hills. You will actually need to head back to Bel-Air and go to the southernmost house known as the "GOAT Pen."

A map showing the GOAT pen house.

Step 5: Once you reach this house, find the pool and spot the zombie named "Obi" and put him out of his misery.

Step 6: Pick up the set of keys he drops.

The electocutor's sword floating in a pool.

Step 7: Now, you can backtrack all the way to where you first started this quest and use the keys to pop open the crate. Inside will be the Electrocutor Officer's Sword. We're not sure how that counts as an "heirloom' but it certainly packs a punch!

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

How to find Rococo the Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy
A Niffler standing in some grass.

The wizarding world extends far beyond the walls of Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy. Both inside and outside of the titular school, your custom witch or wizard will meet dozens of characters, many of which have optional sidequests that you can help them out with. One such quest, titled "Rescuing Rococo," is especially difficult. While the goal of finding the lost Niffler Rococo may seem straightforward, this quest features many tricky puzzles to trip you up. To make sure this little Niffler makes it back home safe, here's how to find Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy.

And if you're on the hunt for anything else in Hogwarts Legacy, here are guides on all Demiguise Statue locations, all Daedalian Key locations, and where to find mandrakes.
How to complete the Rescuing Rococo quest

Read more
How to find and catch Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy
A wizard pulling a diricawl into a sack.

One of the best parts of being able to explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy is interacting with all the magical creatures that inhabit it. Many are hostile, such as trolls, but there are a number of beasts that you are able to catch. The Diricawl somewhat resembles the extinct dodo, only tinged green and orange. Much like a dodo, however, it can feel impossible to actually find one. If you're on the hunt for a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy, here's how you can find and catch one.

Read more
Dead Island 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
soak sunshine slaughter first dead island 2 gameplay screenshot 3

Believe it or not, Dead Island 2 is not only still real, but it's actually coming out. For those who've been following the troubled trajectory this title has had, you know this is a story almost 10 years in the making. Originally revealed in 2014, Dead Island 2 has died and been resurrected no less than twice, with a new development team taking up the project each time. The average person probably assumed the game was scrapped years ago, but for those who never gave up hope, your faith has been rewarded.

Leaks did take some of the excitement out of Dead Island 2's big re-reveal during Gamescom 2022, but it couldn't stifle what looks to be a game far better than its beleaguered history would lead you to believe. Since so much has changed over the course of development, let alone with the entire gaming landscape, plenty of people may be wondering what all the excitement over this zombie game is all about. Grab yourself a blunt object and get ready to smash some zombie skulls as we run through everything we know about Dead Island 2.
Release date

Read more