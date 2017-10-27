‘Destiny 2’ set to add private multiplayer matches in 2018

Why it matters to you You'll soon have the chance to test your skills against a friend in an environment free of random players.

Destiny 2 is one of the best first-person shooters of the year, and its competitive multiplayer “Crucible” mode has had a large hand in keeping the game engaging in the nearly two months it has been in the wild. But if you have been waiting for the chance to blast away at your friends — and only your friends — in the Crucible, you won’t have to wait much longer.

In a recent update post on Bungie’s website, game director Christopher Barrett revealed that private multiplayer matches were in the works, with an estimated early 2018 release date. Currently, your only options for the Crucible are the casual “quickplay” and more intense “competitive” modes, both of which use matchmaking instead of invitations exclusively.

“We’ve been playing the game in the wild for seven weeks, and like the Destiny experiences that have come before, we’re always thinking about where the game is heading next,” Barrett said.

A number of other changes are being made to the Crucible, including adjusted scoring in the “Supremacy” game mode, as well as “better incentives for completing Crucible matches” and harsher penalties for those who quit.

On the cooperative and single-player front, Destiny 2 is also evolving over time. Bungie is working to reduce the number of duplicate Exotic gear drops, as well as better rewards for activities like Lost Sectors, Strikes, and adventures.

Currently, these activities offer rewards that aren’t particularly valuable to players with a Power Level over around 265, as the dropped items begin to plateau. Instead, players have to take part in Crucible matches, Flashpoints, Nightfall Strikes, the Leviathan raid, and Trials of the Nine in order to earn more powerful equipment.

Other changes coming to Destiny 2 in the future include new ways to spend Legendary Shards. Currently, they’re used to increase the level of an existing piece of gear, but not much else. There will also be new ways to spend “surplus currency,” so you won’t be walking around with thousands of unspent Glimmer in your inventory all the time.

Destiny 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and as of October 24, PC. For tips on conquering the Crucible, check out our guide.