Destiny 2‘s Forsaken expansion will continue with Black Armory‘s release on December 4, and a leaked cinematic reveals a shocking plot twist that players will encounter in the DLC.

There will be major spoilers ahead. For Destiny 2 players who do not want to know what is coming in Black Armory, turn back now.

In Destiny 2: Forsaken, players avenged the death of Cayde-6 at the hands of Prince Uldren Sov. Players eventually found out that Sov was also being manipulated, but he was still executed by the Guardians in the name of justice for Cayde-6.

A data-mined video by Ginsor DestinyMining, however, revealed that a resurrection is at hand, likely during the upcoming Black Armory DLC. No, it will not be Cayde-6 who will be brought back to life.

The video reveals a Ghost named Pulled Pork flying through the Dreaming City. It comes across a body covered by a sheet, then resurrects it to create a new Guardian.

The new Guardian sits up to reveal his identity, and it is none other than Uldren Sov.

When new Guardians are created by Ghosts, they lose all their memories. However, the other Guardians such as Commander Zavala and Ikora will remember Uldren Sov as Cayde-6’s killer, so it will be interesting to see how events will unfold in Black Armory.

The resurrection of Uldren Sov as a new Guardian becomes even more interesting when players remember the Destiny 2 quest to acquire the Ace of Spades, Cayde-6’s signature weapon as the Hunter Vanguard. Cayde-6 said that any Hunter who would kill him will become Vanguard, and it certainly looks like Uldren Sov will fall under the Hunter class as a Guardian. This will mean that Uldren Sov, the killer of Cayde-6, will take on the mantle as Hunter Vanguard.

Uldren Sov as the new Hunter Vanguard is just speculation, but his revival will make the Black Armory story something to look forward to, particularly the tension with other Guardians when Uldren Sov does not remember that he killed Cayde-6.

Black Armory is part of the Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass, under the Season of the Forge. It will be followed by Season of the Drifter from March to May next year, and a still unnamed season from June to August.