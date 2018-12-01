Digital Trends
Gaming

Shocking plot twist revealed in leaked ‘Destiny 2: Black Armory’ cinematic

Aaron Mamiit
By

Destiny 2‘s Forsaken expansion will continue with Black Armory‘s release on December 4, and a leaked cinematic reveals a shocking plot twist that players will encounter in the DLC.

There will be major spoilers ahead. For Destiny 2 players who do not want to know what is coming in Black Armory, turn back now.

In Destiny 2: Forsaken, players avenged the death of Cayde-6 at the hands of Prince Uldren Sov. Players eventually found out that Sov was also being manipulated, but he was still executed by the Guardians in the name of justice for Cayde-6.

A data-mined video by Ginsor DestinyMining, however, revealed that a resurrection is at hand, likely during the upcoming Black Armory DLC. No, it will not be Cayde-6 who will be brought back to life.

The video reveals a Ghost named Pulled Pork flying through the Dreaming City. It comes across a body covered by a sheet, then resurrects it to create a new Guardian.

The new Guardian sits up to reveal his identity, and it is none other than Uldren Sov.

When new Guardians are created by Ghosts, they lose all their memories. However, the other Guardians such as Commander Zavala and Ikora will remember Uldren Sov as Cayde-6’s killer, so it will be interesting to see how events will unfold in Black Armory.

The resurrection of Uldren Sov as a new Guardian becomes even more interesting when players remember the Destiny 2 quest to acquire the Ace of Spades, Cayde-6’s signature weapon as the Hunter Vanguard. Cayde-6 said that any Hunter who would kill him will become Vanguard, and it certainly looks like Uldren Sov will fall under the Hunter class as a Guardian. This will mean that Uldren Sov, the killer of Cayde-6, will take on the mantle as Hunter Vanguard.

Uldren Sov as the new Hunter Vanguard is just speculation, but his revival will make the Black Armory story something to look forward to, particularly the tension with other Guardians when Uldren Sov does not remember that he killed Cayde-6.

Black Armory is part of the Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass, under the Season of the Forge. It will be followed by Season of the Drifter from March to May next year, and a still unnamed season from June to August.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (December 2018)
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Have problems with your Xbox One? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

'Red Dead Online' opens to all RDR2 owners today. Here's what you need to know

Red Dead Online will gradually rollout to Red Dead Redemption 2 players throughout the week. We've got all the details about the beta's suite of competitive and cooperative modes, as well as what to expect going forward.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. Xbox One X: Is the costly upgrade worth the money?

The Xbox One X is officially here and pretty much everything rumored about it was true. Is the higher price point worth it, or does it put it out of reach for most consumers? Here's how it matches up to the Xbox One S.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Monopoly
Gaming

From action figures to board games and more, we found gifts for Fortnite fans

Chances are someone on your holiday shopping list is a fan of Fortnite. As the most popular game on the planet, there are plenty of Fortnite-themed gift options available for purchase in stores and online. Here are the best ones we found.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper