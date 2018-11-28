Share

The Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion was released earlier this autumn, and players seem to appreciate the new content Bungie has included, particularly additional campaign missions. If you’ve done all there is to do in Forsaken, however, you’re still going to want to keep the game installed, as a new raid is arriving in December.

The new raid will be available to those with the game’s Annual Pass on December 7, and Bungie is being tight-lipped about what to expect from it.

On December 4, those with the Annual Pass will also gain access to the Black Forge, where they’ll have to complete four separate challenges in order to get four weapons.

The “Season of the Forge” will last from December through February, and it will also include content for those who don’t own the Annual Pass. If you have Forsaken, you can increase your power level to 650 during this stretch, and The Dawning holiday event will be available to all players in December as well.

In March, the “Season of the Drifter” will kick off. It will also include a power-level increase for Forsaken players, as well as private Gambit matches and maps. “Joker’s Wild” weapons and gear, a new Gambit experience, and Xur Bounties. An exotic-level quest will also be available for Annual Pass owners.

The third season doesn’t have a name yet, but it will include a new raid, six-player activity, quests, and gear, as well as a power increase. It will run from June through August, and we’ll likely hear more information about specifics in 2019.

Bungie is certainly hoping to get Destiny 2 players to stick with the game over a longer stretch of time. Earlier in November, Activision said during an earnings call that Forsaken sales were short of its expectations, and with the base game being free on PlayStation Plus ahead of the expansion’s release, it seems the publisher is pushing for newcomers to jump on board. Destiny 2 director Luke Smith defended the game on Twitter, saying that Bungie “set out to build a game that Destiny players would love, and at Bungie, we love it too.”

Destiny 2 and its Forsaken expansion are available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.