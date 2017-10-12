Discord verified servers let you get closer to the developmental process

Why it matters to you Discord is one of the most fleshed-out chat apps, and now it's easier than ever to use it to interact with your favorite game developers.

For gamers wanting a direct way to keep up with the development of their favorite games and interact with the ones working on them, Discord has now added verified servers. Run entirely by the game studios behind them, verified servers let developers have all of their news and fan interaction in one place, as well as customize the server as they like.

In the modern gaming landscape, with early access releases, Steam Direct, and expansive social media options, developers and their fans are more in touch than ever before. As one of the best chat apps, Discord has proven to be a popular way for them to interact, but verified servers stand to make that process easier and more interactive.

The verified servers will be manned and controlled directly by the developers themselves, giving them much greater oversight of the community they build there. When verified, developers will have access to certain perks which will help them stand out from the crowd. Custom URLs, as well as a customizable splash page, are part of the package, as well as an exclusive “verified” badge next to their server name.

They will also feature all of the standard aspects of Discord servers, letting fans of the game interact with developers directly, provide feedback on new updates and releases, and chat with like-minded gamers from all over the world.

To kick the program off, Discord has partnered with as many as 100 developers to start off their own verified Discord servers. Some of the biggest are Microsoft’s verified Minecraft server, Supercell’s Clash Royale server, Bluehole’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds server, and Offworld Industries’ Squad server.

Fans who already like Discord’s video chat and want to enjoy the benefits of the new verified servers, can join up right now by searching for their favorite game. Not every developer is on board yet, but if feedback from existing devs is anything to go by, it won’t take long until many are.

“Our Discord server lets us talk directly to our biggest players, tell them about upcoming updates to the game, and get them hyped about Minecon. Joining the Verified Server program lets our players know that they are on the official Minecraft server,” said Helen Zbihlj, Minecraft community and programs manager at Microsoft.

For developers looking to join the program, you can sign up for a verified server on the official Discord page.