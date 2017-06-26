File names in ‘Overwatch’ tease summer release of Doomfist character

Why it matters to you Blizzard has been teasing Doomfist since the initial announcement of Overwatch. Once again, it appears his time is coming.

Blizzard is known for hiding information about future characters within its games and no recent example is more famous than Doomfist. Teased many times before, the Overwatch developers seem to be at it again for a summer release.

According to file names within Overwatch‘s public test region, the latest 1.13 update is referred to as “Doomfist/Summer Games.” Players made the discovery over the weekend while examing the game’s crash logs. The name of the update points toward the return of the Summer Games event from last year and the possible reveal of Doomfist. Reddit user Cam3Ran (via Mashable) gathered examples from several other players.

Since the initial announcement of Overwatch, Blizzard has been leaving nuggets of information about Doomfist. Within the Numbani multiplayer map, there is a set of three posters that show three different people wearing three different gauntlets. While each is referred to as Doomfist, it appears that the name is merely a title given to individuals that wield a powerful gauntlet. The three individuals are referred to as The Savior, The Scourge, and The Successor, suggesting that Doomfists have acted as both heroes and villains in the past.

Going back to the very beginning, the cinematic reveal trailer for Overwatch centered around the attempted heist to retrieve the Doomfist gauntlet from the museum in Numbani. This is where it was revealed that the hero Winston defeated the second Doomfist. The power of the gauntlet is referenced when a young kid says, “Oh man, they said he could level a skyscraper.” In the game, the glove could be seen within the payload on the Numbani map.

[BREAKING] OR15 defense units destroyed in confrontation with unidentified assailant at Numbani airport. No civilian casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/3XuXbCCugh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 24, 2017

In February, before the release of Orisa, an update added some changes to Numbani. The gauntlet had clearly been stolen from the payload with only a broken glass container left behind. Along with the theft, a bunch of defensive robots in the Numbani airport appeared to have been destroyed by a powerful punch.

With last year’s Summer Games event occurring in August, it appears likely that Doomfist will be added around the same time. Keep checking in with Digital Trends as more teasers are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.