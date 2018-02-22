A fix for ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ connection issues is on the way

Share

Dragon Ball FighterZ released in late January, and though it has been positively received by critics, the fighting game community, and Dragon Ball fans, Arc System Works and Bandai Namco’s game has run into connection issues that have often rendered it unplayable. A patch is coming soon, but it might not completely solve the problem.

“We’ve heard all of your feedback since the [game’s] release, and we’re fully aware of the online issues that you’re having,” said game producer Tomoko Hiroki in a developer video.

These issues include being disconnected from matches, being unable to join pickup “ring matches,” as well as being booted from the lobby entirely.

“In order to resolve these issues, we’re planning to release a patch in late February,” Hiroki continued. “However, please bear in mind that this first patch might not fix everything at once. Therefore, we’re also planning to release another patch in mid-to-late March to gradually resolve this issue.”

The continued connectivity issues could be harming the game’s player-count, at least on PC. Just two weeks after FighterZ released, its total active players dropped by 80 percent. It has some time to raise that number again, as big games like like Sea of Thieves and Far Cry 5 don’t release until the end of March.

The first two downloadable characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ were revealed late last week. They are Broly, a legendary Super Saiyan seen in several anime films, as well as Goku’s father, Bardock. The latter is featured briefly in a special manga, but is primarily seen in flashback sequences during Dragon Ball Z. His appearance is almost identical to that of his son.

Data miners have reportedly discovered the full roster of eight downloadable characters, which includes Android 17, Frieza’s brother Cooler, and base forms for Goku and Vegeta. All DLC characters are included as part of the game’s season pass, and two new modes titled “Z Union” and “Z League” could be coming, as well — this would make sense, as there are currently two empty locations in the game’s lobby.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.