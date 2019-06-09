Digital Trends
Gaming

E3 2019: Madden NFL 20 feels like it might have the X-factor

Steven Petite
By
madden nfl 20 cover athlete modes microtransaction release date screen 3

With Madden NFL 20, EA Tiburon seems to be catering to both enthusiasts and casual fans in equal measure. I often found it hard to distinguish the moment-to-moment gameplay from Madden NFL 19, so if you played last year, you’ll feel right at home.

Still, a few new on-the-field features, if well-utilized by skilled players, could prove to be game changers. The new Superstar X-Factor mechanic can turn stars into superstars through good play, and new Run-Pass Option plays gives adept players more ways to let their skills shine.

Select players are dubbed Superstars, and 50 of those Superstars also have the X-Factor. Superstar players have innate abilities and unique animations. For instance, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a wicked fast release. His throwing animation compared to last year is noticeably different and looks more authentic as a result. X-Factor players, like cover star Patrick Mahomes II, have both Superstar traits and special abilities, the “X-Factor,” that can be unlocked during a game.

Madden at the arcade

Mahomes’ X-Factor is called Bazooka. If you complete four passes for more than 30 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs star QB, his maximum air distance balloons by about 15 yards. I was able to unlock Mahomes’ X-Factor during our session. My jaw dropped when he lobbed a pass to wide receiver Sammy Watkins that bolted about 75 yards through the air (sadly, Watson didn’t haul it in).

There’s an inherent risk to the X-Factor, however. The feats needed to unlock the superhuman powers can easily lead to erratic play if you aren’t careful. I imagine it’s best to work towards X-Factor organically, rather than tailoring your play around targeting bonuses. It will be interesting to see how X-Factor impacts both casual and competitive play in the Madden community. It doesn’t quite feel like being “on fire” in NBA Jam, but it’s certainly more arcade-y than recent Madden games.

RPOs are a go-go

madden nfl 20 cover athlete modes microtransaction release date screen 2

The addition of Run-Pass Options marks the first time in series history that this dynamic play type is available. While skilled players frequently audible at the line of scrimmage after analyzing the defensive coverage, RPOs force you to examine the defense directly after the snap. On a basic level, you choose to either hand the ball off to your running back or pass downfield.

When running my first RPO, I successfully read the coverage and hit an open receiver for a huge gain. But timing is key with RPOs, and it’s quite easy for things to go awry if you don’t make a smart, quick choice. On my second attempt, I was dropped for a big loss because I made the wrong read. Since they require a level of active awareness not typically seen in average play, RPOs might be daunting for new players. Skilled players will undoubtedly use them to great effect.

Though Madden NFL 20 looks and feels a lot like its predecessor, I was happy to see none of the animation inconsistencies that could appear in Madden NFL 19. I didn’t notice any clipping during tackles, or strange catch animations. Nor did I feel like my running back collided with a brick wall when getting tackled. In fact, I had far more success running the ball in general. Madden’s running game has long felt disproportionately challenging compared to passing, but I’m hopeful the scales have balanced a bit with Madden NFL 20.

madden nfl 20 cover athlete modes microtransaction release date clemson

I didn’t have a chance to check out franchise mode. However, the tweaks to the formula sound like they inject some new life into the great, but familiar, Madden staple. Throughout franchise mode, EA’s new Scenario Engine will create unique storylines and goals to work towards. How in-depth the feature goes remains to be seen, but it could very well liven up the week-to-week grind of an NFL season.

I’m most excited about Face of the Franchise: QB1. That’s the new story mode, comparble to MLB The Show‘s Road to the Show and NBA 2K‘s MyCareer mode.

In Face of the Franchise you create a quarterback, complete with an archetype, and head to the College Football Playoff leading a national powerhouse. It’s not exactly a return of NCAA Football, as you only play a maximum of two games and there are only ten teams to pick from. Still, it’s a cool concept. After the College Football Playoff, you participate in scouting exercises and NFL Draft day festivities before joining an NFL team. A cinematic opening fades away to reveal a choice-driven career mode similar to other sports game campaigns. It sounds like a neat way to work through franchise mode.

Madden NFL 20 arrives August 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A closed beta runs June 14-16. While access is mostly reserved to press and fans who attended EA Play, some codes will be handed out on Madden social media channels.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays
bandai namco leaks e3 2019 announcements tales of arise
Gaming

Bandai Namco E3 2019 leak spoils Elden Ring, Tales of Arise, Ni No Kuni remaster

The planned announcements for E3 2019 by Bandai Namco were leaked ahead of the annual event. The leak revealed three unannounced games, including the collaboration between From Software and George R.R. Martin.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
how to sync an xbox one controller light on
Deals

Wireless Xbox One controllers and bundles get price cuts ahead of E3

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, is the world’s premier gaming event. Ahead of E3, Walmart is offering black or white wireless Bluetooth Xbox One controllers for just $40, alongside an array of other Xbox offers.
Posted By William Hank
Gaming

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Everything we know

Respawn Entertainment's next game is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Here's everything we know about the third-person action-adventure game, including information on the trailer, gameplay, characters, and release date.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

E3 2019: All the games you can expect to see (and the ones you won’t)

E3 2019 is the biggest gaming event of the year. It will be loaded with new game announcements and details. These are the games we expect to see at E3 2019, and the games we won't see.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
artificial intelligence beaten by humans starcraft remastered
Gaming

Blizzard reportedly axes another StarCraft shooter for Diablo 4, Overwatch 2

Blizzard was reportedly working on a first-person shooter set in the StarCraft universe. The studio, however, has canceled the project, moving the members of its development team to others working on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
leaked borderlands 2 dlc to bridge 3
Gaming

Leaked free Borderlands 2 DLC will set the stage for Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is set to launch in September, but Gearbox Software will first roll out free Borderlands 2 DLC to bridge the gap between the two games. The DLC, titled Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary, was leaked on Steam.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
e3 logo
Gaming

E3 2019: Complete Coverage

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is one of the largest annual gaming events in the world, thrown by the Entertainment Software Association every summer in Los Angeles. Gamers everywhere eagerly await announcements about the following…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
e3 logo
Gaming

Here are the dates and times for your favorite publishers' E3 2019 conferences

E3 2019 is quickly approaching, and it will feature conferences from some of the biggest game publishers in the world. Here is the E3 2019 conference schedule, as well as what we think will be at the show.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 will move to steam go free play shadowkeep
Gaming

Destiny 2 to move to Steam, shift to free-to-play model starting with Shadowkeep

Destiny 2 will undergo massive changes with its latest expansion, Shadowkeep. The PC version of the game will transfer from Battle.net to Steam, and its base game will become free-to-play to give newcomers a new entry point.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox game pass ultimate pc xboxgamepass
Gaming

E3 2019: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC go live ahead of Xbox briefing

Microsoft has launched Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC ahead of its E3 2019. Both were announced earlier this year, but only now are available for gamers to join. And both are only a buck for the first month.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Gaming

EA Play 2019: All the big news, from FIFA 20 to Battlefield V to Star Wars

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams aired on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We saw multiple games, include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Posted By Steven Petite, Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves release date 2020
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 release date announced, Keanu Reeves to play a character in game

A cinematic trailer was shown during the Xbox briefing before introducing a character played by Keanu Reeves. Reeves himself then took the stage to introduce a quick gameplay trailer that showed the 2020 release date for the open-world RPG.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat
Gaming

Xbox Project Scarlett revealed, launches Holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite

Near the end of the Xbox briefing, Microsoft set the stage for next-gen home console gaming by revealing hardware details for Project Scarlett and a 2020 release window alongside Halo Infinite.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.