  1. Gaming

Subscription service EA Access is coming to Steam

By

EA Access, a subscription service with more than 100 Electronic Arts games, is coming to PC through Steam. The service was originally going to launch in the spring of this year, after the two companies announced the collaboration.

“Don’t just get the game. Get more from your game with EA Access — it’s the ultimate game membership for anyone who loves EA games,” the EA Access page on Steam said on August 10. “Follow EA and you’ll be notified as soon as EA Access is available.”

Subscribers will get exclusive in-game content, access to a large number of EA Games, early access, and deals. Some of the games included are Battlefield, Titanfall, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and others. Once the launch is official, games like The Sims 4, Mirror’s Edge, and Burnout Paradise will also be available.

The early access means that members will get up to 10 hours of access to a new game even before it’s officially released. Players who play early access will also be able to pick up where they left off if they decide to purchase the game.

The membership also includes a 10% discount on all EA digital purchases including point packs, DLC, season passes, and game downloads. EA Access is available on other platforms as well, including the Xbox One, PlayStation4, and via Origin.com for PC.

EA has returned to Steam after the companies spent almost a decade apart, when EA had a storefront on the site in 2011. EA has been steadily adding content to Steam in the past few months. In the fall, EA launched Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Steam, and also added more than 25 games to the marketplace.

EA Access launched as Origin Access back in the fall of 2014 with Xbox One capability, and the PlayStation 4 version was introduced about a year ago. The service costs $5 a month and $30 a year. A premium tier offering runs $15 a month or $100 a year, but it’s not known if that’s going to be offered on Steam just yet.

Some games will still need Origin to operate, and EA has added a warning to certain listings on Steam that says “Incorporates 3rd-party DRM: EA on-line activation and Origin client software installation and background use required.”

Editors' Recommendations

Video game industry continues success with massive second quarter

how to gift xbox one games blur close up controller entertainment 139038

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for August 2020

Best PS Plus deals

Every confirmed and rumored PS5 game so far

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for August 2020

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

The best Nintendo Switch exclusives (August 2020)

best nintendo switch exclusives paper mario the origami king screenshot01

Dr Disrespect seems set to resurface on YouTube

twitch dr disrespect ban faq yt thumb

Everything to know about next-generation console game prices

Destiny 2 reveals next big event, called the Solstice of Heroes

The best free PC games in 2020

Fortnite season 3 week 7 challenges: Where to collect stone at Rapid’s Rest

August’s State of Play shows off Hitman VR and Bugsnax gameplay

screenshot of hitman 2 on pc

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Rocksteady Studios to unveil new Suicide Squad game

Sony PS5: Games, price, specs, release date, and more