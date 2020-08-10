EA Access, a subscription service with more than 100 Electronic Arts games, is coming to PC through Steam. The service was originally going to launch in the spring of this year, after the two companies announced the collaboration.

“Don’t just get the game. Get more from your game with EA Access — it’s the ultimate game membership for anyone who loves EA games,” the EA Access page on Steam said on August 10. “Follow EA and you’ll be notified as soon as EA Access is available.”

Subscribers will get exclusive in-game content, access to a large number of EA Games, early access, and deals. Some of the games included are Battlefield, Titanfall, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and others. Once the launch is official, games like The Sims 4, Mirror’s Edge, and Burnout Paradise will also be available.

The early access means that members will get up to 10 hours of access to a new game even before it’s officially released. Players who play early access will also be able to pick up where they left off if they decide to purchase the game.

The membership also includes a 10% discount on all EA digital purchases including point packs, DLC, season passes, and game downloads. EA Access is available on other platforms as well, including the Xbox One, PlayStation4, and via Origin.com for PC.

EA has returned to Steam after the companies spent almost a decade apart, when EA had a storefront on the site in 2011. EA has been steadily adding content to Steam in the past few months. In the fall, EA launched Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Steam, and also added more than 25 games to the marketplace.

EA Access launched as Origin Access back in the fall of 2014 with Xbox One capability, and the PlayStation 4 version was introduced about a year ago. The service costs $5 a month and $30 a year. A premium tier offering runs $15 a month or $100 a year, but it’s not known if that’s going to be offered on Steam just yet.

Some games will still need Origin to operate, and EA has added a warning to certain listings on Steam that says “Incorporates 3rd-party DRM: EA on-line activation and Origin client software installation and background use required.”

