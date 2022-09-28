 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

EA’s Wild Hearts takes a stab at Monster Hunter in February

George Yang
By

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Omega Force revealed new details and the debut trailer for Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will release on February 17, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer

The game takes place in the land of Azuma. It has been overrun with a type of yokai based on Japanese folklore, called Kemono, which has evolved along with their surrounding environments. There are different creatures ranging from plant-infused squirrels to massive beasts like the frozen Deathstalker.

There were other massive creatures mentioned as well, including the Kingtusk, Lavaback, and Earthbreaker. What separates Wild Hearts from other games in the monster-hunting genre is that players can build giant stationary weapons to place on the battlefield by utilizing karakuri technology. Players will need to lure monsters toward such contraptions as giant hammers and harpoons.

Wild Hearts will also support crossplay and up to three player co-op. Omega Force explains that it originally considered four player co-op, but capped it at three due to balance issues concerning the karakuri.

As Wild Hearts is not coming to the previous generation of consoles, Omega Force also says that it embraced the challenge of using new technology and maximizing the game’s performance. Koei Tecmo director Takuto Edagawa explains: “Specifically, we have improved the atmosphere by incorporating more accurate indirect light and increased density by placing higher-resolution fields, Kemono, and objects in the game.”

Wild Hearts joins an increasingly stacked February 2023 game release schedule. The month ALSI includes games like Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Octopath Traveler II, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Editors' Recommendations

Subscription service EA Access is coming to Steam
A man taking a picture of the EA logo.
Final update will make Need for Speed: Heat EA’s first cross-play game
Need for Speed: Heat To Go Cross-Play
EA Games is raising prices on its Steam games, but it’s unclear why
1196181 autosave v1 ea live press conference
Here is what we know about EA’s streaming service Project Atlas
madden nfl 20 cover athlete modes microtransaction release date screen
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Best Alienware deals for September 2022
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.
‘Wordle’ today, September 24: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#462)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Splatoon 3’s multilayered grind has me completely hooked
Squid kids from Splatoon 3.
The best Metroid games, ranked
Samus kneeling for cover of Metroid: Samus Returns.
The PS5 games with the best graphics
Death Stranding
Warzone: Tips and tricks to conquer Rebirth Island during Season 3 Reloaded
Overhead shot of Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Deathloop on Xbox doesn’t change much, but is still great
Colt kicks an enemy in Deathloop.
The best Zelda games, ranked from best to worst
Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.