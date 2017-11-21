Game footage never looked so clear: Elgato launches 4K60 Pro capture card

Streaming is a big piece of the video game industry. Whether players are growing an audience or just doing it to show friends, modern consoles have made sharing gameplay as easy as pressing a button. For more advanced streamers, there are capture cards. One of the most well-known brands, Elgato, recently launched the 4K60 Pro capture card. Starting Tuesday, November 21, players can capture crisp 4K visuals at a smooth 60 frames per second.

For those who prefer higher framerates over visuals, Elgato’s latest capture card can lower the resolution for extra frames. This includes running games at 1440p and 144 frames per second.

“Elgato Gaming is dedicated to giving content creators the tools they need to succeed and stay ahead of the curve,” Julian Fest, general manager of Elgato Gaming, said in a statement. “4K60 Pro ushers in a new era of 4K viewership by giving the power to produce Ultra HD content to the public. Content creators are now able to surpass traditional broadcast media and give viewers the eye candy they crave.”

Aside from 4K streaming, the 4K60 Pro uses low-latency technology to provide a near-instant view of the gameplay. With Elgato’s custom software, the 4K60 Pro can capture full-4K visuals from a PS4 Pro, Xbox One, or any other unencrypted HDMI device. Capturing a console for game capture is done through an HDMI In and Out.

The 4K60 Pro joins the company’s established line including the HD60, HD60 S, and HD60 Pro. As a member of the Pro series, users will need to connect this to their computer tower using a PCI Express slot. The earlier HD60 and HD60 S have less permanent connections through USB, but they won’t come with the 4K capabilities.

In order to gain a smoother streaming experience, Elgato also released the Elgato Stream Deck earlier this year. With its focus on live-streaming, it features customizable LED buttons that can be mapped to specific stream functions. Streamers can switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and more with the simple press of a button.

Elgato’s 4K60 Pro capture card is available now for $400.