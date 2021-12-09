  1. Gaming

The Epic Games Store finally has a long-requested feature: A shopping cart

Otto Kratky
By

Just over three whole years after it launched, the Epic Games Store finally has the one feature just about every single online marketplace needs. Players who decide to buy more than one game won’t have to purchase them separately any longer and, starting today, can now put them in a shopping cart. The addition of a shopping cart was jokingly celebrated by Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/23Mo8567mt

&mdash; Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 9, 2021

It’s not clear why Epic Games, which besides running its own online games marketplace is also the publisher and developer behind Fortnite, has taken so long to add such a simple function to the Epic Games Store. However, the addition of an online shopping cart should make a key difference in customers’ quality of life while purchasing games on the storefront.

Epic Games Store users aren’t the only ones who have wanted a shopping cart to come to the Epic Games Store. The small feature has been on Sweeney’s wish list as well. In a tweet from this past June, the CEO said: “So, like, the Epic Games Store doesn’t have a shopping cart. It ought to have a shopping cart. Someday it will have a shopping cart. But in the meantime, we don’t need to put out graphical pamphlets decrying the ills of shopping carts. It’s absurd.”

Outside of finally adding a shopping cart to the Epic Games Store, things have been quite busy at Epic Games. The company recently acquired Harmonix, the studio behind Rock Band and DJ Hero, and is currently working to keep its top place in the metaverse race.

