ESO High Isle: How to unlock Isobel

Isobel is one of two companions that arrived in ESO as part of the High Isle expansion. The aspiring knight is skilled at melee combat, making her a great sidekick for just about every type of playstyle. Getting Isobel to join your party isn’t too difficult, either – here’s what you need to know about unlocking Isobel, increasing Rapport, and everything in between.

Difficulty Easy Duration 20 minutes What You Need The Elder Scrolls Online

High Isle Chapter

Find the Tournament of the Heart Quest

To unlock Isobel as a companion in ESO, you’ll need to complete the Tournament of the Heart questline. It’s a rather straightforward quest – the most challenging part is figuring out where to get started. Also keep in mind that this content is only available to players who have purchased the High Isle expansion.

Here’s what you’ll need to accomplish to find and complete the mission.

Step 1: Head to Castle Navire. This is located in the southwestern portion of High Isle and is easily accessible using the Castle Navire Wayshrine.

Step 2: Once there, look on your compass for a quest indicator that’ll guide you outside the castle gates. Here, you’ll find Isobel Veloise.

Step 3: Speak with Isobel to start the Tournament of the Heart Quest.

Step 4: To finish the quest, you’ll need to complete three different tasks. These can be completed in any order, although they all follow the standard ESO format. That is, follow your quests indicator, slay any monsters in your way, and collect the required items. These items include the hilt of the Redheart sword, the gilded lute of Captain Brenvale, and a staff of the Oaken Order. There are no challenging bosses or tricky puzzles to overcome, so players of all skill levels should be able to finish the quest with ease.

Step 5: Once you’ve finished all three tasks, you’ll be treated to a bit of dialogue (and a poem) before Isobel decides to join your party.

How to summon Isobel

ESO veterans have probably learned how to navigate the menus and summon companions, but newcomers might need a quick rundown. Here’s what you need to know about summoning Isobel (or any companions, for that matter), along with how to change gear or assigned skills.

Step 1: To summon Isobel, open the Main menu and find the Collections tab.

Step 2: Choose the Allies menu.

Step 3: Select Companions, then select Isobel to summon them.

Step 4: To change Isobel’s gear or assigned skills, simply talk with them to open up a dialogue menu.

Step 5: From here, select Companions menu. This will open up a new menu that gives you the option to change your companion’s equipped gear and slotted skills. You can also give them a new appearance using unlocked cosmetic options.

Who is Isobel?

Isobel Veloise is a Breton that offers Templar-like abilities. She can perform skills that are both Tank and DPS related, making her a versatile companion to have at your side during battle. If your personal build tends to favor ranged gameplay, consider picking up Isobel to pull aggro and keep enemies at bay.

Isobel holds rather traditional beliefs for an aspiring knight, making it pretty easy to tell what sort of actions will increase (or decrease) your Rapport. For example, entering a Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary or killing an innocent NPC will result in lost Rapport, while killing a world boss, completing a Bolgrul delve daily, or accepting a dual request will result in gained Rapport. There are plenty of other ways to influence your Rapport, so be sure to monitor how Isobel reacts as you explore High Isle and Tamriel.

