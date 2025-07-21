 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X and S: Price, specs, games, and more

By
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S getting splashed with water.
Microsoft

The longer you wait to get a new console, the better value you get. Sure, the Xbox Series X and S hardware haven’t gotten any cheaper, but the quantity and quality of games make that initial pricetag far more palatable than it was in 2020. While the PS5 and Switch 2 also have their own subscription services that give you access to a library of games, none come close to the value of Game Pass. All that said, even this many years after launch it can still be hard to tell the difference between the Series X and S, or if either one is right for you. I’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the Series X and S, from specs, games, controllers, and more.

Xbox Series X and S specs

 Xbox Series XXbox Series S
CPU8 core, AMD Custom Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz8 core, AMD Custom Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz
GPUAMD Custom RDNA 2 @ 1.825GHz w/52 compute units (12.15 TFLOPS)AMD Custom RDNA 2 @ 1.565GHz w/20 compute units (4 TFLOPS)
Weight9.8 lbs4.25 lbs
Memory12GB GDDR610GB GDDR6
Memory bus320-bit128-bit
Memory bandwidth560GB/s (10GB), (8GB) 336GB/s224GB/s (8GB), 56GB/s (2GB)
Storage1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD512GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
AV outputHDMI 2.1 in/out, 720p, 1080p, 1440p, 4K, 8KHDMI 2.1 in/out, 720p, 1080p, 1440p, 4K
I/O outputUSB 3.2 X 3, Microsoft Storage Expansion SlotUSB 3.2 X 3, Microsoft Storage Expansion Slot
CommunicationEthernet, Wi-FiEthernet, Wi-Fi
ControllerUpdated Xbox 4th Generation ControllerUpdated Xbox 4th Generation Controller
Optical drive4K UHD Blu-rayN/A
4K SupportYesYes
8K SupportYesNo
Price$550 and up$380 and up
AvailabilityNovember 10, 2020November 10, 2020
DT Review3.5/53/5

If you consider yourself more of a “hardcore” gamer who wants the best graphics, performance, and features, the Series X is the clear choice here. This is the more expensive option, but it holds nothing back in terms of CPU and GPU power, while the Series S is the more budget-friendly option that plays all the same games, only with a few concessions. It should also be noted that the Series S has no disc drive, while there are options for both disc and discless Series Xs.

Despite its age, the Series X is still a very powerful machine. There are some minor differences here between the Series X vs PS5, but the average person isn’t likely to spot any differences.

Xbox Series X and S design

An Xbox Series X and Series S stand side by side on a table.
Microsoft

With a home console, the design isn’t as important as it is for a handheld, but is still a factor. The Series X is about as utilitarian as you can get. It is essentially a rectangle in whatever color you choose, which makes it fit well with most modern decor.

The Series S can be confused for a speaker, but it is so small that you can slot it almost anywhere. This makes the S very easy to take with you on trips if that’s something you value.

Xbox Series X and S price

The Xbox Series X and S compared.
Microsoft

As of 2025, the price of the Series X and S have actually gone up, not down. Here’s how the current pricing looks if you purchase a new system directly from Xbox.

  • Xbox Series X 1TB with disc drive (white) – $550
  • Xbox Series X 1TB disc drive (black) – $600
  • Xbox Series X 2TB disc drive (black) – $730
  • Xbox Series S 512GB – $380
  • Xbox Series S 1TB – $430

Compared to its direct competitors, the Series X is more expensive than the base PS5 and the 2TB version is more expensive than the PS5 Pro, making the value lean more towards Sony consoles in terms of price for value.

The Switch 2 is $450, making it slightly more than a Series S, but is not as easy of a comparison considering the power and portability.

Xbox Series X controllers

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller.
Microsoft

Xbox controllers have changed very little since the Xbox 360. The latest version has the same form factor, only with better build quality. You can opt to get a more expensive Elite controller that has some nice extra features like back paddles, but the standard controller is rock solid.

Xbox Series X games

A soldier holds a gun in Gears of War.
Xbox Game Studios

At this point in the generation, you wouldn’t have time to play all the best Xbox Series X games if you tried. This is where the value of Game Pass really shines since it gives you access to not only all Xbox first-party games, which include Bethesda, Activision, Blizzard, and more, but a rotating list of hundreds of other games, big and small. With rare exception, Xbox gets all the third-party games as well, so the only games you will miss out on are Nintendo and PlayStation exclusives. While that was a bigger deal in the past, the age of exclusives is dying so it isn’t quite as big of a factor as it once was. Xbox has been spreading its own exclusives to other platforms, but there are still a few games you can only play on this console.

Of course, there’s also a ton of upcoming video games in the works heading to Xbox to keep you satisfied for months and years to come.

Xbox Play Anywhere and Cloud gaming

Pepople playing games.
Microsoft

Play Anywhere is a unique system for Xbox that makes it nearly seamless to take your games with you wherever you go, even to other devices. Once you purchase a game on your account, you can access it from any other Xbox, PC, or select handheld device and continue right where you left off. Not every game has Play Anywhere support, but the list is already over 1,000 games long and more are constantly being added.

Cloud gaming is another push for accessibility. Using the cloud, you can instantly start playing supported games without downloading them. This opens up the number of places you can play to almost anything with a screen, including your mobile devices. Granted, the quality of your experience with cloud gaming will rely on your internet speeds, and some games don’t lend themselves to the slight delay you experience on cloud in the best circumstances, but it is a handy way to play games quickly and easily.

