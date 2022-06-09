The Wild West is a relatively untouched setting for games outside of the Red Dead series and some indie games here and there. What’s even less common is the idea of combining that western setting with some good old gothic horror, which is exactly what the third-person action title Evil West aims to do. Coming from Flying Wild Hogs, who were responsible for the recent Shadow Warrior 3, Trek to Yomi, and Space Punks, this new title looks to be just as bloody and satisfying as its previous works.

Evil West first debuted at the 2021 Game Awards with a good deal to show. Since then, we’ve mostly been playing the waiting game for more information and details to come out. However, as of this writing, we’ve been given just about everything we want to know about this upcoming monster-killing western title. Not to be confused with Weird West or Evil Dead, if you’re interested in saving the American frontier from the vampire scourge, here’s everything we know about Evil West.

Release date

Evil West originally just had a rough 2022 release window, but finally got a firm release date of September 20, 2022.

Platforms

You can jump into Evil West on most platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it releases.

Trailers

The first trailer for Evil West was the reveal at The Game Awards 2021, which already had gameplay ready to show off. We hear our protagonist, Jesse Rentier, narrating about how it was “upkeep, maintenance, vigilance” that allowed him to survive the gothic monsters plaguing the West. We see the disgusting scourge rushing through a village before a series of quick cuts between different combat encounters, traversal, and locations.

Not much, or really any, plot is given in this trailer. We do see a second character, though, who teams up with Jesse in the final shots around a campfire before a giant vampire bat creature slams down and the trailer cuts.

The second Evil West trailer dropped in June, along with the September release date. While opening with a similar scene as the first, this one does give us a bit more context to the game. With some more vague narration, we see scenes of a vampire hand doing some sort of magic to open a door, as well as a map with Washington, D.C., circled in red with a knife stuck in it. From there, the trailer mostly plays out the same as the first, with a lot of gameplay, some new enemy types, and crazy environments.

For the most detail on the game, the official site offers the most context for this game. Jesse is one of the last members of a secret society of vampire hunters who is, in essence, the last line of defense between the United States and a new dark menace. Aside from that, your main directive is to “rise up to become a Wild West Superhero.” What more motivation do you need, really?

Gameplay

Like their other titles, with the exception of Trek to Yomi, gameplay is clearly the focus for Evil West. This is a third-person action game with a mixture of melee and ranged combat options. You will have access to guns, lightning-powered gauntlets, and various gadgets to obliterate enemies. The third-person shooting looks to be pretty typical, but the close-quarters fighting is interesting.

Melee combos are fast, stylish, and look to have a satisfying amount of heft, impact, and blood splatter. Uppercuts can launch enemies and be followed up with pistol shots to juggle them, or even grabbed and slammed into other enemies. Finishing moves also look satisfying and unique depending on either the enemy or weapon. Jesse can also do a dodge that temporarily turns him into lightning, and a block or parry move that opens up anything trying to attack.

Rifles and pistols are expected, but we also see shotguns, and what looks like a flame thrower.

While never detailed or shown, we do also know that you will level up somehow to unlock new perks, though nothing else about them is known. Your weapons and tools will also be upgradable through the game but, again, how that is done is still a complete mystery.

Multiplayer

Yes, Evil West will have multiplayer. Maybe hinted at with that second character in the reveal trailer, the official site does state that you can play the adventure alone or in co-op with a friend. How this will work, such as being drop in, drop out, or even if it will be cross-play, is, yet again, not revealed. For now, though, you can at least expect some way to team up with a friend against the vampires.

With the release date trailer, pre-orders for Evil West have gone live on the official site. The game costs a standard $60 on all consoles, but the Steam version only runs $50. Anyone who pre-orders will also get the bonus Wild Wild East Skin Pack, which includes golden skins for Jesse and his weapons.

