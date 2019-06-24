Digital Trends
Gaming

Here’s how to get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers

Felicia Miranda
By
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race

Shadowbringers is the upcoming addition to Final Fantasy XIV and with it comes a ton of new content for players to enjoy. With a new level cap of 80, nine new dungeons, two new raids, two new classes, and much more, the expansion promises to bring some pretty radical changes to Square Enix’s persistent online world.

While you can totally wait to buy Shadowbringers at launch or wait until the price drops to something a bit more attractive, players that are eager to jump into the new world as soon as possible can jump in ahead of release if they pre-order it. But, simply purchasing the game prior to launch won’t just allow you to try the new content out. Securing early access requires a few more steps that ensure that your pre-order doesn’t go to waste.

How to get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers

Unfortunately, getting early access isn’t as simple as just pre-ordering the game. If you want to be able to hop in starting on Friday, June 28 at 2 a.m. PDT/5 a.m. EDT, there are a few steps you’ll need to take to secure access, and those will differ slightly depending on the platform you’re playing the game on. Here’s a simplified guide to getting early access.

PS4

If you purchased the digital version of the expansion for the PlayStation 4, then you’ve got it fairly easy as you’ll receive your bonus items and early access to Shadowbringers automatically.

You will still need to register your Square Enix account once early access begins to make sure that the correct service account is receiving the access and bonus items. Instructions to do this will show up once early access starts and you launch FFXIV.

If you obtained the digital copy of the expansion for PS4:

  1. Visit the Shadowbringers pre-order website and enter the 12-digit code you were given from the retailer you purchased it from.
  2. Sign in to your PSN account and open the PlayStation Store to redeem that same code (“Redeem Codes” located on the bottom-left of the “Option” menu or if you’re on desktop, in the menu under your account avatar in the upper-right corner of the window after selecting it.)

Once you enter and confirm the code, you will ready to jump into early access when it becomes available. You will also have to follow the process mentioned above for registering your Square Enix account once it goes live.

Steam, Window, and Mac

If you’re playing on Windows and Mac:

  1. Take your pre-order code and redeem it on the Shadowbringers website to retrieve your early access code. You can skip down to the third step below.

To enjoy Shadowbringers early access on Stream:

  1. Head to your game library on Steam.
  2. ffxiv shadowbringers how to get early access ps4 steam windows mac 4Select FFXIV, navigate to the “Links” section of the game page, and then select “CD key” to find your 20-digit pre-order code.
  3. ffxiv shadowbringers how to get early access ps4 steam windows mac 6Once you have the code, head to Mog Station, “Your Account” (located on the top-left of the window), and select the service account you would like to use the code for. Make sure that the service account you’re registering the code to has the appropriate world and characters because this is where your early access and bonus items will be going to. If you only have one service account, it will default to that one.

  4. After confirming your service account, navigate to “Enter Pre-Order Bonus Code” to enter the 20-digit code, and then follow the “Next” prompts until you’re finished.

Hopefully, this guide helped simplify a somewhat complicated process for getting early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers. Be sure to check back for our review and more guides once the expansion releases on July 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

Ford promises exciting GT supercar news at Goodwood Festival of Speed
ar mobile game harry potter wizards unite live early augmented reality day launch release pokemon go re
Gaming

Mobile AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite live on iOS and Android a day early

If you've been waiting patiently to transform the world around you into the wizarding world, you can do so a day early. Android and iOS mobile gamers now have access to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the game from the creators of Pokemon Go.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (June 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon kindle
Mobile

Ebook readers are more than just Kindles. Here are all the best options

If you're a bookworm, an ebook reader can be an important part of your life, one that allows you to read your books whenever and wherever you like. But which should you get? Here are the best ebook readers available.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

Everything we know about cloud gaming

Cloud gaming is taking the video game industry by storm, but just what is cloud gaming? We've broken it down into several sections so that you can learn the basics and decide if you want it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Hey! Listen! Here's the entire Legend of Zelda series ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, featuring more than a handful of the very best games ever made. We ranked all of the games in the series timeline from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
PS5 2019 patent Sony load no loading screens continuation
Gaming

Sony patent for PS5 could eliminate loading screens altogether

Game developers have found ways to mask loading screens, and a new Sony patent for the PS5 could take things another step. This patent shares a method that change how we experience the moment-to-moment traversal in video games.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to the most powerful notebooks in the world.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Computing

HDR monitors are better and more affordable than ever. These are the best ones.

HDR monitors might come at a premium, but if you get the right one for the job it can make movies, games, and even your workday, that little bit prettier. These are our favorite HDR monitors, with something for everyone.
Posted By Jon Martindale
monster hunter world iceborne tips and tricks beginners guide 7
Gaming

Tips and tricks to mastering the hunt in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

If you're planning on playing the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta on PS4, check out our beginner's guide for a handful of tips and tricks covering mechanics both old and new. Hoarfrost Reach is dangerous, but you got this.
Posted By Steven Petite
origin neuron 2019
Computing

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Luke Larsen
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
fortnite pc requirements season 10
Gaming

Fortnite PC players may have to upgrade graphics cards once Season 10 kicks in

Epic Games said that Fortnite for PC will no longer support DirectX 10 starting in Season 10. Players will need to have DirectX 11-capable graphics cards to continue playing the Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit