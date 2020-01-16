The rumor mill was swirling and players were convinced that Devil May Cry’s Dante would be the next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai had us all fooled. Fire Emblem: Three Houses protagonist Byleth is coming to the game, and he (or she) comes equipped with a hefty arsenal.

Arriving later this month, Byleth can be made either male or female, depending on your preference, and makes use of the Sword of the Creator they acquire later in Three Houses. However, the character isn’t just another blue-haired Fire Emblem sword-fighter. Depending on the directional input you select, you can also make use of the powerful Aymr axe, the space-controlling Areadbhar spear, and the Failnaught bow. This allows the character to deliver a flurry of attacks, including those that launch enemies into the air, before delivering extremely powerful finishing blows. However, the moves can also be countered, with the Aymr being especially risky to use against other Fire Emblem characters like Marth or Ike.

Byleth isn’t particularly mobile and can’t throw very well, but the character’s versatility should make it effective. It also has the greatest name for a Final Smash move yet: “Progenitor God Ruptured Heaven,” which sees the character Sothis come out as Byleth’s hair turns green and they deliver a deadly blow from the Sword of the Creator.

The colors you can select for Byleth are based on the various characters in Three Houses. The first two alter between male and female, while the next three are based on the leaders of each house. The last two see Byleth’s hair turn green, which is related to a spoiler-filled event from later in the game.

From the Garreg Mach Monastery to the battlefield, Byleth is joining #SmashBrosUltimate as DLC fighter 5! The fighter is planned for release on 1/28. Purchase the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass to obtain Byleth immediately following release!https://t.co/y7jm0Rdp4i pic.twitter.com/j3oJzhTRUw — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 16, 2020

Alongside the character, the Garreg Mach Monastery is also included in the DLC. This is split across several different areas from the Monastery, including the cathedral and marketplace, and you’ll see several other characters from the game among the spectators.

Byleth will be available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on January 28, and his pack also includes skins for Mii Fighters like Mega Man X and Rabbids. Additionally, six more fighters are in development, but their details are being kept secret for now.

