FJX Imperium: best loadouts for Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2

The Intervention sniper has returned to Call of Duty in the form of the FJX Imperium. This new sniper is available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, as part of the Season 3 battle pass, offering a healthy dose of nostalgia and power. It works a lot like you remember from the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2, but does offer a lot more customization this time around. With that in mind, let’s dive into the best FJX Imperium loadouts across Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

The best FJX Imperium Warzone 2.0 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Barrel TAC-Command 19-inch Laser VLK LZR 7mw Stock FJX Kilo-TAC Bolt FJX Blast Ammunition .408 Explosive

During Season 3, Activision reintroduced one-shot snipers in Warzone 2.0, but you’ll need a bolt-action rifle to utilize this feature. Thankfully, the FJX falls into this category and we’ll go over the best one-shot loadout below.

Start with the TAC-Command 19-inch Barrel, which improves the weapon’s recoil control, aim down sights (ADS) speed, and bullet velocity. Then, we advise using the VLK LZR 7mw Laser for faster ADS speed, better aiming stability, and improved sprint-to-fire speed. After that, we recommend picking the FJX Kilo-TAC Stock for faster crouch movement speed, sprint speed, ADS times, and sprint-to-fire speed. To boost the rechambering speed, we also advise using the FJX Blast Bolt. Then, finish off the build with the .408 Explosive Ammunition to earn those one-shot downs to fully-plated enemies.

With this build, you’ll be able to quickly pull off shots and if you connect with the head, you’ll down the opponent in just one hit. Just keep in mind, you’ll need to lead your shots significantly since the .408 Explosive rounds penalize bullet velocity so much.

The best FJX Imperium Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Barrel TAC-Command 19-inch Laser VLK LZR 7mw Stock FJX LUX-7 Rear Grip Skull-40 Carry Handle Field-Wrapped Handle

When it comes to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, the FJX deals enough damage by default, so you don’t need to add explosive rounds to secure one-hit eliminations. This build is similar to the Warzone 2.0 loadout, but with a few changes here and there.

Stick with the TAC-Command 19-inch Barrel for its boost to recoil control, ADS speed, and bullet velocity. Likewise, continue using the VLK LZR 7mw Laser to help with ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speeds. After that, swap over to the FJX LUX-7 Stock for better aiming stability, aim walking speed, and sprint speed. Utilize the Skull-40 for faster sprint-to-fire speed and ADS times. Finally, equip the Field-Wrapped Handle Carry Handle, which improves your crouch movement speed and ADS speed.

This build is more so meant for aggressive playstyles and is suited to 6v6 maps. Though, it’s totally usable on the larger maps, too.

