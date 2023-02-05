Forspoken cloaks: all cloak locations and abilities

Frey is from New York, but she can’t wear her normal attire for long once she’s whisked away into the fantasy world of Athia. Among Frey’s new duds is her flowing cloak. Aside from looking awesome, this is one piece of gear in Forspoken that you can swap out and upgrade for stat buffs. It may not seem like a particularly strong armor piece, but once you see how much a good cloak can improve your abilities, you’ll be glad to know how to get them all.

What cloaks do

Cloaks serve as Frey’s primary piece of gear, along with necklaces and nail designs. They give different stat boosts, can be upgraded, and have a nice visual flair too. You will get them through a variety of tasks, such as defeating bosses, found in the world, and completing quests.

All cloaks, what they do, and how to get them

Name What it does How to get it Hooded Cloak None Unlocked automatically during Chapter 3 of Forspoken Pelerine Cloak Critical Hits Can Restore Health Trade For One Poppet in Cipal Stranith Cloak Debuffs on Self Recover More Quickly Trade For One Poppet in Cipal Valorous Cloak Surge Magic Recharge Rate Boosted When Cuff Blocks Complete the Ligare Village in The Guardians’ Way area of Praenost Dauntless Cloak Damage Taken When Cuff Blocks is Reduced Complete the Brass Cavern Cave in the Brass Hollow area of Praenost Unstoppable Cloak Attack Magic Triggered during Parkour Deals Extra Damage Reduced Damage When Landing Complete the Militis Academy in The Mustering Ground area of Praenost Judicious Cloak Immune to Dazing Complete the Gyuzel Village in The Water Garden area of Avoalet Faultless Cloak Improved Critical Hit Rate When HP Is High Complete the Molybdos Guild in The Untrodden Forest area of Avoalet Infallible Cloak Recovering from Defenselessness Boosts Surge Magic Recharge Rate Flow Effect Lasts Longer Complete the Kabosharr Village in the Golden Hills area of Avoalet Audacious Cloak Damage Reduced When Cuff Blocks and Frey Has Full Stamina Complete the Ruins of Mercador in the Visorian Plateau area of Visoria Boundless Cloak Attack Magic Triggered during Parkour Boosts Surge Magic Recharge Rate Complete the Redclaw Cavern Cave in the Academy Hills area of Visoria Unsurpassable Cloak Stamina Boosts When Cuff Makes a Last-Chance Block Improved Stamina Recovery Speed Complete the Niccoline Guild in the South Plateau area of Visoria Gracious Cloak Defense Boost When Healing Item is Used Complete the Bhulna Villa in the Physic Garden area of Junoon Fearless Cloak Health Restored When Enemy Defeated Complete the Oxys Guild in the Farcoast Terrace area of Junoon Incomparable Cloak Evading Piercing Attacks with Parkour Restores Health Flow Speed Increased Complete the Forbidden Meadow in the Harvest Lands area of Junoon. To gain access to the meadow, players will need to complete the nearby Altar of Aasaan Lief Cloak Poison Damage Halved When Health Is Low Complete Locked Labyrinth: Barrier in The Guardians’ Way area of Praenost Puissant Cloak Enemy Numbers Boost Surge Magic Recharge Rate Complete Locked Labyrinth: Cliff in The Citadel area of Praenost Divers Cloak Increased Damage When Health Is Full Complete Locked Labyrinth: Hill in The Blessed Plains area of Cipal Fain Cloak Critical Hit Rate Boosted for Distant Foes Surge Magic Recharge Rate Boosted for Distant Foes Complete Locked Labyrinth: Mountain in The Fountainfields area of Avoalet Bonifate Cloak Critical Hit Rate Boosted When Surge Magic is Charged Critical Hits Can Poison Enemies Complete Locked Labyrinth: Field in the Humble Plain area of Visoria Whilom Cloak Support Magic Critical Hit Rate Boosted Support Magic Recharges More Quickly When Health is Full Complete Locked Labyrinth: West in the Visorian Plateau area of Visoria Monsterful Cloak Cuff Counters Can Boost Attack Cuff Counters Can Boost Defense Cuff Counters Can Trigger Auto-Heal Complete Locked Labyrinth: Forest in The Wolfwoods area of Junoon Forfend Cloak Lower Casting Frequency Boosts Damage Lower Casting Frequency Boosts Surge Magic Recharge Rate Lower Casting Frequency Boosts Critical Hit Rate Health Restored When Enemy Defeated Complete Locked Labyrinth: Castle in the Cipalian Way area of Junoon Veriment Cloak Damage Boosted When Health Is Very Low Surge Magic Recharge Rate Boosted When Health Is Very Low Critical Hit Rate Boosted When Health Is Very Low Stamina Recharge Rate Boosted When Health Is Very Low Complete Locked Labyrinth: North in the Visorian Isthmus area of Visoria Unbroken Cloak Critical Hits Absorb Enemy Health Critical Hits Boost Surge Magic Recharge Rate Cuff Counters Improve Surge Magic Recharge Rate Craftable after purchasing the Sewing Kit item from the Curiosity Shop in Inner Visoria for 64 Old Coins. It requires 3 Fluteblossoms, 3 Bumbershoots, and 3 Lucid Garlands No Limits Cloak Attack Boosted When Healing Item Used PS5 Preorder Bonus Elite Cloak Attack Boosted When Healing Item Used PC Preorder Bonus

Best cloaks to wear

Unbroken: This cloak is a beast. The more crits you dish out, the more HP and Surge magic you get, plus Cuff Counters restore Surge even more.

Lief: Absorbing HP is amazing, especially when you need to conserve healing items, and the extra damage on your magic is just icing on the cake.

Hooded Cloak: Getting a crit is exciting, but this cloak lets you ride that momentum further by getting more damage right after.

Bonifate: Not only do you get a higher chance at crits, but also the chance to inflict poison on an enemy when one lands, which is perfect for tanky foes and bosses.

How to change cloaks

Changing out your cloak is as simple as going into the Gear tab on your menu, selecting your cloak above the necklace option, and then cycling through all the ones you’ve unlocked and equipping whichever you choose.

