Mount up: Latest ‘Fortnite’ update adds powerful turret weapon

Gabe Gurwin
By
fortnite adds mounted turret fortnitemountedturret

The best Fortnite players excel at mobility, building structures and quickly dodging to avoid getting hit by enemy fire, but this strategy isn’t for everyone. If you prefer to let your traps do some of the work, the game’s latest update has something for you.

Introduced in update 6.30, the Mounted Turret is a legendary trap that can be placed on floors and comes equipped with unlimited ammo. The weapon can be used by any player once it has been placed and can overheat if fired for too long at once, and it can be destroyed either by shooting it or destroying whatever it’s placed on. The Mounted Turret can be found in floor loot, supply drops, supply llamas, and vending machines, and in the hands of the right player, it could shift the course of a game.

Also introduced in the update is the limited-time mode Food Fight, pitting team Durrr Burger against team Pizza Pit in a battle to the death. You’ll have to defeat the enemy team’s mascot in order to win, and your team must work together to construct a fort in order to protect your own. For the first few minutes, you’ll be unable to reach the other team’s mascot, as a barrier will be up, and supply drops will give you the materials and weapons you need to get started.

There is respawning enabled in Food Fight — you’ll do so every seven seconds — and you’ll keep your inventory when you die. You will, however, also give those you kill some ammunition upon death, so it’s best to stay out of danger as much as possible. The mode also doesn’t allow for any explosives, so you can’t immediately destroy the other side’s fortress.

Default game modes will no longer feature the glider re-deploying feature after 6.30, but that feature will still be included in large team modes. You should also have fewer problems seeing while firing the Assault Rifle, as shell ejection has been adjusted so it doesn’t obscure your reticule.

Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android, with cross-play enabled on all devices.

