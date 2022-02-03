Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 9 quests and how to complete them

It’s time, once again, for a brand new set of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 1, week 9 of chapter 3. The newest quests are relatively straightforward this time around, but having the exact details for how to complete them will certainly speed things up. That’s where we come in.

Below is a list of all the new challenges, with guides on getting through them in Fortnite.

Season 1, week 9 quests

Reach Max Shields in Different Matches (3)

Loot Supply Drops (2)

Ignite Structures (10)

Restore Health in the Storm (1)

Destroy Hiding Places (5)

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5)

Deal Damage to Opponents with the Heavy Shotgun (200)

Season 1, week 9 quest guide

Reach Max Shields in Different Matches (3)

This is one you’ll likely achieve naturally as long as you play semi-regularly. To speed things up, land in a heavily populated area like Tilted Towers and look around for loot as much as possible. Keep opening chests and you’ll eventually come across some shields. Remember to use the smaller shields first since they cap out at 50, while the larger shields cap at 100. If you use the large shield first, you won’t be able to use the smaller shields after that, so don’t waste them. You can also utilize Slurp Barrels and Chug Splash, so be on the lookout for these items as you play. Repeat this process in two additional matches for a total of three to complete the challenge.

Loot Supply Drops (2)

Supply Drops appear during the later portions of matches and show up as blue crates that float down via a balloon. You can shoot the balloon to get it to pop, making the crate drop down faster, but doing so is risky since it leaves you exposed to any opponents who may be eyeing the Supply Drop themselves. Instead, wait for one to drop to the ground, survey the area, and approach with caution — maybe even create a structure around the Supply Drop to cover you as you loot it. Repeat this one more time for a total of two to finish the quest.

Ignite Structures (10)

A structure is defined as anything that can be destroyed with your pickaxe. Thankfully, many objects fall into this category. The best way to complete this challenge is to collect firefly jars around the center of the map. Then throw them at trees or anything else that can burn down. We advise collecting extra fireflies just in case you mess up. You can use the Flare Gun or gas canisters for this one, too.

Restore Health in the Storm (1)

In terms of the fastest way to complete this one, make sure you loot and collect healing items ahead of time. Then, run directly into the storm and your health will deplete. From here, just heal up and you’ll complete the challenge. The issue with this method is that you’ll be stuck in the storm and it might be hard to get out alive. So, the safest way to complete this is to wait until after the storm has closed in on the first circle. Then, just pop into the storm, heal up, and jump out. This way you won’t try to outrun the storm.

Destroy Hiding Places (5)

Hiding Places are objects you can hide inside (go figure). These are things like porta-potties and dumpsters. We recommend landing at Sleepy Sound, where there are plenty of these objects around the gas station in the center. Look for dumpsters behind or next to buildings. Simply destroy five of these Hiding Places — they don’t have to be destroyed in the same match — to complete the quest.

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5)

To complete this one, you’ll want to start working on it as soon as the match starts since you have to visit five locations back-to-back. You’ll have an easier time with this one if you use the Spider-Man web-shooters, since they allow you to swing around quickly. Start at The Joneses on the southeastern side, grab the web-shooters, and then swing to Condo Canyon, Chonker’s Speedway, Rocky Reels, and then Greasy Grove (if the storm allows). You might have to change your path depending on the storm, but this is a generally decent route to take if you’re quick.

Deal Damage to Opponents with the Heavy Shotgun (200)

Finally, this challenge is pretty self-explanatory, but might cause you some problems if you’re unlucky. Play like you normally would, while prioritizing opening as many chests as possible. Keep your eyes peeled for the Heavy Shotgun. Once you’ve got it, you can either try your luck with taking down an enemy or — to make things easier — you can actually deal damage to an NPC. Either way, deal 200 damage, and you’ll finish the objective.

