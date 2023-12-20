How to mod weapons in Fortnite

It seems like each week something new is added to Fortnite. It could be something as simple as skins to limited-time modes, mechanics, and more. One thing you can always count on being there is the weapons, although even those do cycle in and out of the game. Normally, weapons would only be differentiated by their rarity tier, but now you can use new weapon mods to give your favorite gun a more personal feel during a match. That said, finding and actually installing these mods isn’t easy to figure out in the heat of a match, so we’ll give you the rundown on how to mod your weapons before your next drop from the battle bus.

How weapon mods work

Fortnite‘s weapon mods come in a variety of types, such as scopes, larger magazines, barrels, and underbarrels. In total there are currently 11 mods you can pick from across those categories, however, you can only install one in each, assuming you can afford it. Here’s a full list as of the time of writing:

Scopes:

Red Eye Sight – 1.15x scoped view

Holo-13 Optic – 1.3x scoped view

P2x Optic – 2x scoped view

Sniper Scope – 4x scoped view

Magazines:

Speed Magazine – faster reload speed

Drum Magazine – larger magazine size

Barrels:

Muzzle Break – lower recoil

Suppressor – lower volume and muzzle flash

Underbarrel:

Laser – better hipfire accuracy

Vertical Foregrip – lower recoil when ADS

Angled Foregrip – faster ADS speed

Unlike all other types of loot, you don’t actually find weapon mods on the map. You can only install a mod by visiting one of five mod benches around the map and purchasing them there. These locations are:

Lavish Lair

Grand Glacier

Reckless Railway

Fencing Fields

Snooty Steppes

To make things even more difficult, you can’t just go straight to one of these benches and use it, either. You must first defeat the boss located at whichever of the five locations you visit, collect the Society Medallion it drops, and use it to enter the nearby vault and interact with the bench. Finally, installing any mod will cost you 75 Gold Bars, so you will likely need to pick and choose which mod you decide to equip.

You can also be a little more efficient with your mods by getting a higher-tier weapon to mod first. Uncommon weapons come with a single mod installed when you find it, Rare with two, Epic with three, and Legendary with Four, so the better gun you have, the less you need to spend modding it.

