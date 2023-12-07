 Skip to main content
How to unlock two free Lego Fortnite skins: Explorer Emilie and Trailblazer Tai

Jesse Lennox
By

With the collaboration of Lego and Fortnite resulting in a new hit experience, it only makes sense that some new outfits would be added as well. Two special Lego skins are up for grabs during the launch of Lego Fortnite; the Explorer Emilie and Trailblazer Tai outfits, but each have different requirements and methods to unlock them. While they are both free right now, they may not be available forever, and Trailblazer Tai will take some work. Make sure you get both in your locker before they vanish!

How to unlock Explorer Emile in Lego Fortnite

Explorer Emile is the easiest of the two skins to get. To do so, you will first need to make sure you have a Lego Group account to link to your existing Epic Games account. To start the process, go to your Apps and Accounts screen on your Epic Games account.

The apps and accounts screen on epic.
Epic Games

Select Connect under the Lego Account logo and select Connect Account when prompted.

You will be directed to the Lego site, where you will enter your location and age, then either sign in or create a new account.

Once that is complete, your accounts will be linked and all you need to do is start up Lego Fortnite and you will automatically receive a gift containing the Explorer Emilie skin as part of the True Explorers set.

The explorer emilie skin in Lego Fortnite.
Epic Games

How to unlock the Trailblazer Tai skin

The trailblazer tai skin in Lego Fortnite.
Epic Games

Getting Trailblazer Tai will take a little more effort, and it will only be available for a limited time. The first step is to download the True Explorers pack from the item shop, which is currently available for free, however, this won’t give you the skin. Once you have the pack, you need to go into a Lego Fortnite world and look at your quests. You will now see a Trailblazer Tai section with a series of four quests you need to complete. They are:

  • Invite an NPC to live in any village in a Survival World
  • Craft a Shortsword in a Survival World
  • Build a Spinning Wheel in a Survival World
  • Hit and deal damage with a Recurve Crossbow in a Survival World (three times).
A list of quests to unlock tai in Lego Fortnite.
Epic Games

After completing all these tasks, you will find the Trailblazer Tai skin inside your locker ready to be equipped.

