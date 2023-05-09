 Skip to main content
How to open a two-key chest in Fortnite

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 continues to move toward its conclusion in early June, players have a few more weeks’ worth of seasonal quests to knock out if they’d like to earn all of the additional cosmetics unlocked from the battle pass. As for week 9’s bundle of quests, one asks you to find and open a two-key chest somewhere on the map. These rare chests contain some of the game’s absolute best weapons that can turn the tide of a battle rather quickly, so they’re worth finding when you’re holding two keys. If you’re having some trouble finding keys or two-key chests, fret not – we’ll you how to complete this challenge and earn yourself an awesome weapon in the meantime.

The first thing you need to open a two-key chest is, well, two keys. While these can be found all across the map on the ground and in chests, you can actually buy them from an NPC named CRZ-8 located in a clearing north of Mega City. You can buy up to five keys from CRZ-8, but you can only hold three at a time – and you only need two for the quest, of course.

CRZ-8 location

After you’ve obtained two keys, your goal is to find a two-key chest somewhere on the map. Unfortunately, these are located randomly alongside other groups of locked chests, meaning you’ll likely have to spend some time walking or driving around looking for them. Groups of chests are plentifully scattered around the map, though, and they can be identified on your mini-map by looking for a little lock icon. When you finally come across a group of chests containing a two-key chest in the lineup, simply insert two keys and open it to complete the quest and snag an extremely powerful weapon.

