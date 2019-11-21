Epic Games released the Fortnite week seven challenges this week, bringing us closer to the end of the 10 weeks of challenges available this season. Since we don’t know if more challenges will become available with the extension of season one, completing these challenges will be helpful for reaching that coveted tier 100 before the season concludes.

Here’s how to complete the challenges: Dance in front of the pipe man, hay man, and timber tent.

Fortnite Trick Shot challenges list

The battle royale challenges this week are themed just like they were in previous weeks this season. The week seven challenges are known collectively as the Trick Shot challenges and deal with players performing various tricks around the map. There are a total of 10 challenges this week, which is slightly less than previous weeks.

You can find the full list of the Trick Shot challenges below:

Get two eliminations while at 50 health or less

Consume three foraged apples at the orchard location

Get three eliminations at Weeping Woods or a landmark

Dance in front of a pipe man, hay man, and timber tent

Gain health with a small fry, flopper, and a slurp fish

Get two eliminations with a pistol

Deal 500 damage with shotguns

Save yourself from fall damage by landing in a hideout

Heal yourself within 10 seconds of taking damage from an opponent

Search for the hidden letter “T” in the Trick Shot loading screen

There are a lot of great and varied challenges this week, but we are going to focus in this guide on the dancing challenge. Here’s how to get your groove on in front of a Fortnite pipe man, hay man, and timber tent.

Fortnite week 7 dance challenge tips

First and foremost, there are some tips that you should know prior to completing this challenge. For one, you don’t have to dance in front of all three locations in the same match, so feel free to take your time if you need to.

That said, we recommend that you do this challenge in the Team Rumble mode like usual, if you are looking to complete it as fast as possible and claim your reward. You can also divide up the duties between you and your friends by turning on the Party Assist feature.

As for the dancing itself, this must be at the location that is mentioned in the challenge. The good thing is that you can use any dance emote to actually complete the objective so long as you are in the right spot.

Fortnite dance locations

There are three locations that you must show off your best dance moves: the pipe man, hay man, and timber tent. The strangely named spots are spread widely across the new chapter two island. As such, we are going to go over them in the order of the challenge itself but you can complete in any order you like. Here are the three locations you need to head to.

Fortnite pipe man location

For this first spot, you are going to need to head near Misty Meadows. The southernmost named location is just north of the pipe man that we need for this challenge.

The pipe man can be found just south of the large snow-capped mountain that is southeast of Misty Meadows. The exact location for the pipe man on the grid-based map for the island is in the F8 square.

What you are looking for is a large pipe man as seen in our screenshot above, who is literally made of pipes and is hanging on the edge of the cliff. Dance in front of this strange object and you will complete part one.

Fortnite hay man location

The second location known as the hay man is a fair distance from the previous location on the other side of the map. You will find the hay man in the Frenzy Farm location, just southwest of the large mansion in the middle of the named area.

You can find the large person made out of hay in E4 square on the grid-based map of the island. Dance in front of it to complete the second objective for this challenge.

Fortnite timber tent location

The third and final location, the timber tent, can be found in between the named locations of Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges. It is directly south of the former and north of the latter.

The timber tent is quite literally a tent that is made out of large pieces of lumber. Its exact location is found in the B4 square on the grid map. Dance in front of it to complete this challenge.

Fortnite dance challenge reward

As with almost every challenge this season, your reward for completing the dance challenge is 52,000 experience.

