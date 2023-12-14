 Skip to main content
Fortnite Rocket Racing: how its Ranked system works

Ranking systems are common in most competitive games, but they all work a little differently, even if they use the same basic terminology and structure. Fortnite‘s Rocket Racing will have you rising up various ranks as you complete more races and quests, but this has a greater impact on your game than simply what little icon is next to your name. Here’s a full explanation on how the ranking system works in Fortnite Rocket Racing.

Rocket Racing ranks explained

The basics of how the Fortnite Rocket Racing ranking system works is that each season will rank you based on how well you do in races and how many points you earn during those races. You will start each season at Bronze I, but can slowly progress up to the highest rank of Unreal. Here’s a full list of all the ranks.

As touched on, ranking into new tiers gives you more than just a new little icon. Each tier you reach unlocks more maps you can race on up until Diamond. You will also be facing more skilled players since ranks double as a matchmaking system that pairs you with people around your ranking. If you hit the Unreal rank, your name will then show up on the Global Leaderboards.

Playing in a party still lets you earn points and rank up, but your party will be matched against other players who are at a similar level to the highest-level player in your team. So if you’re a Bronze player with a friend in Elite, you might want to play solo for a bit before pitting yourself against players who are too high above your level.

