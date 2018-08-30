Fornite's new challenge includes three gigantic chairs and they aren't what you expect

Share

It’s another week in the Battle Royale realm so you know what that means — the Fortnite week 8 challenges have arrived! This challenge is called the Search Between Three Oversized Seats and it’s the most rewarding and confusing of the obstacles we’ve faced this week. Much like the Stone Heads riddle we solved a few weeks ago, you’ll be tasked with finding the location directly in between three gigantic chairs.

Epic Games continues its trend of finding hidden Battle Stars between giant items in this Fortnite week 8 challenge. As the name implies, you are going to want to look for three really, really big chairs located somewhere on the Battle Royale map. Thankfully, unlike the birthday cake locations challenge from last month, finding the three seats and the hidden Battle Star isn’t as hard to accomplish.

How to find the Fortnite week 8 challenges

In order to start the Search Between Oversized Seats challenge, we need to first find the challenge itself. Like all previous weekly challenges, you can find this latest odd challenge by heading to the Battle Royale lobby. From there, you will want to tab over to the ‘challenges’ tab that can be found at the top of your screen.

From here, you are going to want to scroll all the way down to the Fortnite week 8 challenges. In case you didn’t notice, this leaves us with only two more weeks left of challenges before the end of season five. As such, you are going to want to complete the Search Between Oversized Seats challenge quickly before it all comes to an end.

Under the Fortnite week 8 challenges, you will see that there are a total of seven challenges to complete, most of which are pretty standard fare. The unique one this week is the Search Between Three Oversized Seats challenge and unfortunately, for those of you who are free players, you won’t be able to complete this challenge and get its sweet Battle Star reward.

This Fortnite week 8 challenge is only for those who own the season five Battle Pass — this requires real money or V-Bucks. If you are a Battle Pass owner, then you can and should totally complete this challenge. Without further ado, let’s find some huge chairs on the Battle Royale map and see what’s between them all.

Where to find the first oversized seat: Flush Factory

You actually don’t need to find the three oversized seats in order to get the reward. If you just want the solution and nothing else, go ahead and scroll down to the solution below. If you’re interested in solving this the good old fashioned way, we are going to visit these three oversized seats. Thankfully, we won’t have to go far at all to complete this Fortnite week 8 challenge.

The entirety of this challenge takes place within the southwestern quadrant of the Battle Royale map. For the most part, this is one of the quietest parts of the whole map but that is sure to change for the next week or so as countless players attempt to complete the challenge. As such, you will want to come prepared.

Your best bet for completing the Search Between Oversized Seats challenge is to do this in the 50 versus 50 game mode.

Your best bet for completing the Search Between Oversized Seats challenge is to do this in the 50 versus 50 game mode. In it, you are split between two huge teams. This ensures that you have a good number of players that have your back and it lessens the chances of getting shot at while doing this challenge. You also have 10 minutes before the storm reaches the safe circle so you have plenty of time to complete everything.

As soon as the match starts and you’re on the Battle Bus, you’re going to want to land at Flush Factory. It’s here that you will find the very first oversized “seat” for this challenge; the seat being another word for the grand bathroom throne that is a toilet. You read that correctly — your first oversized seat is indeed the giant toilet that is located at the front of Flush Factory.

You’re going to want to note the direction the toilet is facing (to the north). Keeping that in mind, head to the next location just northeast of Flush Factory. Before you leave, though, there might be a sweet treasure chest on top of the toilet so build yourself some stairs up and grab some loot before moving on.

Where to find the second oversized seat: Warehouses

Your next spot to visit is the unnamed warehouses just northeast of Flush Factory. You only have to travel a short distance away to find the next oversized seat. This chair is a little bit less obvious as it isn’t nearly as large as the gigantic toilet at Flush Factory and it takes a bit of imagination to realize that it’s supposed to be a chair. Sorry, Epic.

It’s made out of large metal shipping containers, huge wooden crates, and some pallets.

You’re going to want to find the oversized seat that is seen above (picture of location). It’s made out of large metal shipping containers, huge wooden crates, and some pallets. This King of the Warehouse’s chair is the second one that you are looking for. Again and more importantly, take notice of where this iron throne is facing. It’s facing towards the west side of the Battle Royale map.

Keep that it is facing west in your mind alongside the fact that the toilet in Flush Factory is facing north as we head to the third and final oversized seat location on the Battle Royale map. Just like the second one, we aren’t going to need to look far to find this last chair.

Where to find the third and final oversized seat

For this third and final oversized seat, you’re going to want to look for the large wooden chair that’s been on the Battle Royale map for quite some time with no real purpose until now. If you are heading from the unnamed warehouses to where the second chair is located, you’re going to want to head northwest. If not, head to the very small unnamed town just south of Shifty Shafts.

At the southern edge of the unnamed town, there is a wicker-like chair that is absolutely massive in size.

At the southern edge of the unnamed town, there is a wicker-like chair that is absolutely massive in size. This is the last chair for the Fortnite week 8 challenge. If you can’t seem to find it, look around for the nearby flaming hoop from the rings of fire challenge and you’ll be very close to it. Just like before, take note of the direction that the large wooden chair is facing as we proceed to solve this challenge.

Search between three oversized chairs solution

The solution is pretty simple for this one, due to the close proximity of the three chairs. The final chair that we just found is facing east to southeast. For a recap, the toilet at Flush Factory was facing north while the metal warehouse chair was facing west. It is pretty clear that the area between the three seats is the large mountain on the map just north of Flush Factory.

That’s where we want to head to. Now, there are a couple of ways to ascend the mountain. You can, of course, simply start building some ramps up the side of it and climb it that way. Or, you can head to the road near the large wicker chair. You can see the road on your minimap and follow it up the mountain until you reach a large tree and a little outhouse.

This is where you are going to find the hidden Battle Star — the reward for completing this Fortnite week 8 challenge. Walk over to the large tree from the north side of it, facing directly south. Just before the tree itself, there’s a little shrub-like bush that you couldn’t even hide in because of how small it is.

The hidden Battle Star and solution to this Fortnite week 8 challenge is located just to the right of the shrub on a small patch of dirt that has no grass on it. You have to get pretty close to the patch of dirt in order for it to actually show up for you. Once you’ve found it, simply interact with it and you will have completed this challenge!

Fortnite week 8 challenge reward

The reward for finding this hidden Battle Star in the Search For Three Oversized Seats challenge is 10 stars. That’s a pretty solid amount of stars, much more than the usual five or so that most challenges give. It’ll guarantee that you go up at least one tier and bring you closer to reaching that coveted tier 100 for season five.

With only a couple of more weeks left until season five concludes, you’ll want all of the Battle Stars you can get in order to unlock all of the possible rewards that are exclusively available through the season five Battle Pass.