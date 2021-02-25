During Fortnite’s season 5, week 13, you’ll come across a new set of challenges to get through — all of which will grant you a decent amount of XP. One of the last ones on your radar will likely be the challenge that requires you to enter the Zero Point. Though completing this one is quick and easy, you might not know what (or where) the Zero Point is. In addition, there are prerequisites to complete before attempting this challenge. This one is part of Deadfire’s stage 3, meaning you need to finish the first two stages before moving onto this one.

The first stage requires you to deal 300 damage with a pistol, so head into a Team Rumble match to get that one knocked out. Then, stage 2 requires you to bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks. Do that and then you’ll be ready to enter the Zero Point as part of stage 3. In this guide, we’ll show you how to enter the Zero Point in Fortnite.

How to enter the Zero Point

After you’ve finished the first two stages of Deadfire’s challenges, you’ll be set to complete stage 3, which requires you to enter the Zero Point. This spot is not marked on the map, but you should be familiar with its location if you’ve played throughout season 5. The Zero Point is the floating orb in the dead center of the map, above the purple crystals (in between Colossal Coliseum and Salty Towers). Check the map above for reference (thanks, Fortnite.gg). It’s found in the air right in the middle and can only be reached by gliding into it.

For this reason, we highly recommend attempting this challenge in Team Rumble so you’ll have multiple opportunities to glide into it. If you do this in Battle Royale, you have to enter the Zero Point on your first attempt; otherwise, you’ll need to boot up a new match if you miss the objective.

In Team Rumble, you spawn in the air after you get eliminated, meaning you’ll have several chances to glide into the objective. Once you do glide into it, you’ll get a short cinematic, and it’ll then spit you out. Don’t worry, the Zero Point won’t damage you or anything like that. You might have a little trouble getting to the Zero Point depending on where the Battle Bus spawns you, but if you deploy your parachute right away, you should have plenty of time to reach your objective.

Once you land inside the Zero Point, you’ll gain credit for this challenge and you’ll earn 20,000 XP for your troubles. Just remember, you need to complete the first two stages of Deadfire’s challenges to be able to pursue this one.

