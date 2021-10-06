  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 4 challenge guide: Raven

By

As part of Fortnite season 8, week 4, you’ll want to pay a visit to Raven to partake in the Dark Skies Questline. These quests range in difficulty but are a great source of XP, so it’s recommended to take them on. Some of the quests are tricky, however, and you might get stumped attempting to complete them. Fortunately, our guide below has all the details for getting through them. Here’s how to complete Raven’s quests in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Raven challenge list

Map of Raven's location in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Dark Skies Questline

As always during season 8, you must visit the NPC during a match to start the questline. Raven is located in a building between Sludgy Swamp and Misty Meadows, as shown above. Check out the full list of Raven quests below:

  • Destroy Sideways rocks (2)
  • Launch from a corruption vent in The Sideways (1)
  • Eliminate cube monsters in The Sideways 15 seconds after gliding (3)
  • Get headshots from above (2)
  • Destroy chests with a harvesting tool (2)

Raven challenge guide

Destroy Sideways rocks

The Sideways in Fortnite.

Remember, The Sideways areas pop up on your map as purple circles, so look out for them periodically as you play, because they constantly appear throughout any given match. Once inside, you’ll see a handful of monsters and rocks. Break down two of the rocks any way you see fit to earn credit.

Launch from a corruption vent in The Sideways

Corruption vent in Fortnite.

Within The Sideways are corruption vents, which are essentially geysers on the ground. When you walk over the top of them, you’ll be launched into the air. Do this once to complete the challenge.

Eliminate cube monsters in The Sideways 15 seconds after gliding

The Sideways in Fortnite.

Arguably the hardest challenge requires you to take out cube monsters within 15 seconds of landing after gliding. Remember those corruption vents from before? Use them to glide into the air and upon landing, immediately open fire on the monsters. It helps if you damage them a little before bouncing from the vent so you don’t have to spend as much time shooting them. Keep in mind, you don’t have to take out all three enemies consecutively.

Get headshots from above

Shooting a player in Fortnite.

This challenge is more situational than before, so be on the lookout for enemies and make sure you take the high ground before engaging. The easiest way to do this is to play a team mode like duos, trios, or quads, and down an enemy player. Once they’re down, build a ramp to get above them and then take them out using headshots. Repeat this one more time to check the quest off your list.

Destroy chests with a harvesting tool

Chest in Fortnite.

The final challenge is one of the easiest of the bunch. Instead of opening a chest normally, attack it with your harvesting tool. It’ll take a few good whacks to break it open, but it’s easy to do. Destroy two chests to complete this challenge.

