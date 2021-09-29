Fornite: All Toona Fish color bottle locations

As part of Fortnite chapter 2, season 8, players will be able to collect color bottles to customize the new Toona Fish character. To unlock each color for the Toona Fish, you’ll need to collect three color bottles across various locations around the map. Once you purchase the battle pass and unlock the Toona Fish, these bottles appear on the map for you to grab. And even though they show up on the map itself, they aren’t as precise as you might hope. To unlock a particular color, you need to find all three bottles that correspond to a particular area, which is far easier said than done.

With that in mind, we’ve put together an in-depth guide with the locations of all 63 color bottles across the map. It’s important to note that you can collect these bottles in any order, so don’t feel the need to stick to our guide exactly. If you grab them in a different order, you’ll be just fine.

Here’s where to find all the Toona Fish color bottles in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Knightly Crimson (Fort Crumpet)

One color bottle can be found on the south side of this area on the ground floor.

The next is on the east side next to a set of red ropes — also on the ground floor.

The last one is found in the middle structure on the third floor.

Y-Labs Magenta (Misty Meadows)

You can find a color bottle on the roof of a building on the northeastern side of this area.

Just across the street to the west is the next one, on top of another roof.

The final one is on the south side — on another roof — this time right next to the bridge.

Cuddly Pink (Steamy Stacks)

Just outside the southern stack, to the west on top of some stairs, is the next color bottle.

Head inside the southern stack to find the next one on the ground level on a walkway.

Climb the tower in this stack to find the last one.

Ruby Red (Lockie’s Lighthouse)

The first color bottle can be found at the top of the lighthouse, inside by the stairs.

Then, make your way down the steps, and about halfway through is the next one.

And at the bottom outside, in front of the door that leads to the steps, is the last color bottle.

Renegade Red (Boney Burbs)

In the center of this area is a wooden bridge that contains the next color bottle.

Southwest of the last one is the following color bottle. It’s on the ground level, close to a wooden walkway.

Then, directly south of the previous and atop some stairs, is the next one.

Pumpkin Orange (The Orchard)

On the north side of this area is a covered spot, just before the large hills. The color bottle is located here.

South of the previous location, across from the large house, is the next one on a wagon.

Head east from the last one into the trees where you’ll find the next one on top of a wagon again.

Midas Gold (Catty Corner)

This color bottle is located in the garage at the gas station.

Then, head north slightly toward the trees and you’ll find the next one.

Directly north of the previous is the next color bottle, on top of the shipping container with the paw and rainbow.

Desert Sand (wreckage west of Pleasant Park)

For these, you’ll need to enter the slipstream to collect the bottles. There’s one on the southeastern side of the wreckage.

There’s also one on the western side above the water, close to some rocks.

Just north above some of the wreckage is the next one.

Banana Yellow (Rainbow Rentals)

On the outside of Rainbow Rentals is the first color bottle on top of some rocks by the water.

Head north into the yellow house to find the next one.

And then head north once again on top of the hill by the tree to find the final color bottle of this area.

Leafy Green (Stealthy Stronghold)

The image above shows two color bottles — one on the second floor of the ruins next to the satellite dish, and the other one floor up.

Directly east on the second floor of the ruins is the third color bottle of this area.

Recruit Green (Bridge at Weeping Woods)

The bridge you’re looking for is on the west side of Weeping Woods, across from the cabins in the center. You’ll find the first color bottle on the south side of the bridge, atop a set of stairs.

Follow the bridge to the north and it’ll dead end at the next color bottle.

From here, head east toward the cabins to find the next one on a trail.

Codename G.R.N. (Corny Crops)

You’ll find the first color bottle on the western side of Corny Crops in between two small corn patches.

Just east of the previous, past a red tractor next to some more corn, is the next one.

Finally, head north, past a fence and toward a tree, to find the last one of this area by some more corn crops.

Ghoulish Green (Shanty Town)

The first one can be found in the center of this area on top of the pipe-tire structure. Either build up to it or land on top.

Directly south of the previous one under one of the shanties is the next one.

Make your way to the northernmost shanty to find another one on the bottom, just like the last color bottle.

Slurp Turquoise (Sludgy Swamp)

You’ll find a color bottle on the east side of this area by some broken pipes.

Another one is on the southwest side, also by some broken pipes.

Directly southeast is the last one, on top of a broken pipe by a large log.

Diamond Blue (Gorgeous Gorge)

All three color bottles can be found in a row, starting at the top of the waterfall.

The next one is on the way down, though make sure you glide a little so you don’t miss it. If you do, build up to it.

You’ll find the final one up ahead in the water.

Frozen Blue (Coral Castle)

Much like the previous set, the color bottles at Coral Castle are all in a straight line. The first one is on the south side in front of the large castle.

Run inside and you’ll find the next one in the center on the bottom floor above the water.

Keep running straight and you’ll come across the last one on the northern side.

Crystalline Blue (Wreckage south of Dirty Docks)

All the color bottles in this area are inside the slipstream again. Start on the east side just before you get to the wreckage and follow it around clockwise.

Within the wreckage on the southern side is the next one.

And the final one is on the western side, also within the wreckage.

Brite Purple (Retail Row)

On the east side of Retail Row is a small building in between a camping shop and bookstore. The first color bottle is on the outside of this small building.

Head inside and go under the arched hallway to see the next one in front of the fitting rooms.

The last one is on top of the receptionist’s desk just north.

Mezmerizing Violet (wreckage south of Believer Beach)

Again, you’ll find all the color bottles inside the slipstream here. Grab the first one on the east side, directly past the wreckage.

Continue ahead to grab the next one within the slipstream on the east side.

And the final one is within the wreckage on the north.

Robotic Grey (Destroyed Dish)

The first one is on the southwestern side of this area in a tent.

To the north in the center of this location is the next one on the second floor.

And just north of the last one is the next color bottle, on top of the wreckage that bends upward.

Stone Grey (Mount F8)

The final set is found on F8, which is the mountain south of Misty Meadows. Grab the first color bottle on the east side of the mountain, overlooking the satellite station.

Continue clockwise up the mountain and you’ll find the next one, around three-quarters of the way up.

The final one is found on the peak. You can’t miss it.

Editors' Recommendations