Fortnite season 8 punchcards: A list of this season’s quests

With the launch of Fortnite chapter 2, season 8, a new challenge system has been implemented. Gone are the traditional challenges that simply appear automatically each week. Instead, season 8 introduces punchcards, with numerous objectives given to you by the game’s vibrant cast of characters. While the fundamental way challenges work hasn’t been altered too much, your objectives are certainly presented differently this time around.

Currently, it’s unclear how or when these punchcards will evolve, but Epic Games will surely clarify in the coming weeks.

In this guide, we’ll show you how the new punchcards work, along with a list of the new challenges for each character. Here are the new Fortnite season 8 punchcards.

What are punchcards?

Instead of a new list of challenges that appear automatically each week, you now need to visit specific characters to gain access to the latest objectives. These characters present their challenges in the form of punchcards, featuring five objectives that range in difficulty (and scale to give you more XP for each subsequent quest). For example, the starting quest is always worth 12K XP, while the fifth one gives you 20K XP.

To trigger a questline, you need to manually visit each character on the map. Within the punchcard menu, you can navigate to a specific character to select them, and their location will appear on the map. Then, within a real match, you can find them and talk to them to initiate the questline. You can then track the quest within the punchcard menu.

Completing character quests earns you progress toward your daily and weekly punchcards. For instance, one of the early daily challenges is for completing three of Madcap’s quests. The weekly challenges are a bit tougher, such as placing in the top 10 alongside your friends in five different matches. We expect the quests to evolve and expand over time, just like the challenges from previous seasons. Within the game, it says “more punchcards coming soon,” though it’s not clear just yet how often more will be added.

List of punchcards

Toona Fish

Hue-ge Discovery Questline

Visit three different named locations

Dance within 10m of an IO guard

Visit the Aftermath

Pop the tires on five vehicles

Buy an item from a character

Madcap

Mushroom Master Questline

Destroy a farming tractor

Forage two mushrooms

Craft a weapon

Destroy two refrigerators

Consume an apple and a banana

Charlotte

IO Heist Questline

Collect an assault rifle and a grenade

Reach max shields (1)

Visit an IO Outpost or the IO Convoy

Eliminate IO guards (2)

Search a chest in an IO Outpost or in the IO Convoy

J.B. Chimpanski

War Effort Questline

Make a donation to the war effort donation box

Deliver a car to the Weather Station

Harvest 100 metal from an alien crash site

Talk to three characters

Interact with a mounted turret

Dusk

Vampire Combat Questline

Ring a doorbell until it breaks

Damage an opponent within 30 seconds of landing

Deal 75 pistol damage from above

Get an elimination with a pistol, SMG, or shotgun in the Sideways

Finish a downed enemy with Harvesting Tool

Scuba Jonesy

Surf Turf Questline

Swim at both Lake Canoe and Lazy Lake

Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water

Throw a fish back in the water

Hunt one wildlife

Consume a fish and a meat in a single match

Kor

Sniper Elite Questline

Collect a sniper rifle

Deal 150 damage with an assault rifle or sniper rifle

Get two headshots with an assault rifle or sniper rifle

Deal damage within 30 seconds of hiding in a haystack, dumpster, or a Flusher

Emote on top of a mountain

Kitbash

Making Friends Questline

Collect nuts and bolts

Craft an item

Upgrade a weapon at a weapon bench

Honk a vehicle’s horn within 10m of an opponent

Survive three storm phases

Fabio Sparklemane

Party Locale Questline

Use a zipline

Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski

Dance at two different alien crash sites

Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent

Dance for five seconds while in the Sideways

Dark Jonesy

Spooky Story Questline

Collect a shotgun and shells at Steamy Stacks

Stoke a campfire

Crouch within 10 meters of an opponent for two seconds

Cause 150 headshot damage on monsters in the Sideways

Defeat two waves of Cube Monsters in the Sideways anomaly

The Brat

Hot Dog Questline

Open a cash register

Destroy three couches or beds

Complete a quest from another character

Purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher from a character or Weapon-O-Matic

Damage opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher

Penny

Build Passion Questline

Destroy five opponent structures

Build five structures at Craggy Cliffs

Harvest metal from both Weeping Woods and Steamy Stacks

Hit four weak points while harvesting

Emote within 10m of an ally-built structure

Pitstop

Stunt Training Questline

Refuel a vehicle with gas

Travel 500 distance while in a vehicle

Destroy mailboxes with a vehicle

Get two seconds of air time with a vehicle

Interact with an overturned car to flip it right side up

Torin

Monster Research Questline

Enter the Sideways

Collect a Sideways weapon

Deal 100 damage to players with a Sideways weapon

Eliminate 10 cube monsters in the Sideways

Complete a Sideways encounter

Baba Yaga

New Brew Questline

Mark a Medkit, a Bandage, and a Small Shield Potion

Use any of the services of a Mending Machine

Consume foraged items

Restore health with fish

Use a Bandage or a Medkit in the Sideways

