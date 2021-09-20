Fortnite season 8 punchcards: A list of this season’s quests

  1. Gaming

With the launch of Fortnite chapter 2, season 8, a new challenge system has been implemented. Gone are the traditional challenges that simply appear automatically each week. Instead, season 8 introduces punchcards, with numerous objectives given to you by the game’s vibrant cast of characters. While the fundamental way challenges work hasn’t been altered too much, your objectives are certainly presented differently this time around.

Currently, it’s unclear how or when these punchcards will evolve, but Epic Games will surely clarify in the coming weeks.

In this guide, we’ll show you how the new punchcards work, along with a list of the new challenges for each character. Here are the new Fortnite season 8 punchcards.

What are punchcards?

New punch cards in Fortnite.

Instead of a new list of challenges that appear automatically each week, you now need to visit specific characters to gain access to the latest objectives. These characters present their challenges in the form of punchcards, featuring five objectives that range in difficulty (and scale to give you more XP for each subsequent quest). For example, the starting quest is always worth 12K XP, while the fifth one gives you 20K XP.

To trigger a questline, you need to manually visit each character on the map. Within the punchcard menu, you can navigate to a specific character to select them, and their location will appear on the map. Then, within a real match, you can find them and talk to them to initiate the questline. You can then track the quest within the punchcard menu.

Completing character quests earns you progress toward your daily and weekly punchcards. For instance, one of the early daily challenges is for completing three of Madcap’s quests. The weekly challenges are a bit tougher, such as placing in the top 10 alongside your friends in five different matches. We expect the quests to evolve and expand over time, just like the challenges from previous seasons. Within the game, it says “more punchcards coming soon,” though it’s not clear just yet how often more will be added.

List of punchcards

Toona Fish

Toona Fish from Fortnite.

Hue-ge Discovery Questline

  • Visit three different named locations
  • Dance within 10m of an IO guard
  • Visit the Aftermath
  • Pop the tires on five vehicles
  • Buy an item from a character

Madcap

Madcap from Fortnite.

Mushroom Master Questline

  • Destroy a farming tractor
  • Forage two mushrooms
  • Craft a weapon
  • Destroy two refrigerators
  • Consume an apple and a banana

Charlotte

Charlotte from Fortnite.

IO Heist Questline

  • Collect an assault rifle and a grenade
  • Reach max shields (1)
  • Visit an IO Outpost or the IO Convoy
  • Eliminate IO guards (2)
  • Search a chest in an IO Outpost or in the IO Convoy

J.B. Chimpanski

J.B. Chimpanski from Fortnite.

War Effort Questline

  • Make a donation to the war effort donation box
  • Deliver a car to the Weather Station
  • Harvest 100 metal from an alien crash site
  • Talk to three characters
  • Interact with a mounted turret

Dusk

Dusk from Fortnite.

Vampire Combat Questline

  • Ring a doorbell until it breaks
  • Damage an opponent within 30 seconds of landing
  • Deal 75 pistol damage from above
  • Get an elimination with a pistol, SMG, or shotgun in the Sideways
  • Finish a downed enemy with Harvesting Tool

Scuba Jonesy

Scuba Jonesy from Fortnite.

Surf Turf Questline

  • Swim at both Lake Canoe and Lazy Lake
  • Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water
  • Throw a fish back in the water
  • Hunt one wildlife
  • Consume a fish and a meat in a single match

Kor

Kor from Fortnite.

Sniper Elite Questline

  • Collect a sniper rifle
  • Deal 150 damage with an assault rifle or sniper rifle
  • Get two headshots with an assault rifle or sniper rifle
  • Deal damage within 30 seconds of hiding in a haystack, dumpster, or a Flusher
  • Emote on top of a mountain

Kitbash

Kitbash from Fortnite.

Making Friends Questline

  • Collect nuts and bolts
  • Craft an item
  • Upgrade a weapon at a weapon bench
  • Honk a vehicle’s horn within 10m of an opponent
  • Survive three storm phases

Fabio Sparklemane

Fabio Sparklemane from Fortnite.

Party Locale Questline

  • Use a zipline
  • Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski
  • Dance at two different alien crash sites
  • Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent
  • Dance for five seconds while in the Sideways

Dark Jonesy

Dark Jonesy from Fortnite.

Spooky Story Questline

  • Collect a shotgun and shells at Steamy Stacks
  • Stoke a campfire
  • Crouch within 10 meters of an opponent for two seconds
  • Cause 150 headshot damage on monsters in the Sideways
  • Defeat two waves of Cube Monsters in the Sideways anomaly

The Brat

The Brat from Fortnite.

Hot Dog Questline

  • Open a cash register
  • Destroy three couches or beds
  • Complete a quest from another character
  • Purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher from a character or Weapon-O-Matic
  • Damage opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher

Penny

Penny from Fortnite.

Build Passion Questline

  • Destroy five opponent structures
  • Build five structures at Craggy Cliffs
  • Harvest metal from both Weeping Woods and Steamy Stacks
  • Hit four weak points while harvesting
  • Emote within 10m of an ally-built structure

Pitstop

Pitstop from Fortnite.

 Stunt Training Questline

  • Refuel a vehicle with gas
  • Travel 500 distance while in a vehicle
  • Destroy mailboxes with a vehicle
  • Get two seconds of air time with a vehicle
  • Interact with an overturned car to flip it right side up

Torin

Torin from Fortnite.

Monster Research Questline

  • Enter the Sideways
  • Collect a Sideways weapon
  • Deal 100 damage to players with a Sideways weapon
  • Eliminate 10 cube monsters in the Sideways
  • Complete a Sideways encounter

Baba Yaga

Baba Yaga from Fortnite.

New Brew Questline

  • Mark a Medkit, a Bandage, and a Small Shield Potion
  • Use any of the services of a Mending Machine
  • Consume foraged items
  • Restore health with fish
  • Use a Bandage or a Medkit in the Sideways

