Fortnite season 8, week 9 challenge guide: Shadow Ops

It’s time for yet another Fortnite challenge guide, this time for season 8, week 9. This week, you’ll be able to partake in the Shadow Ops quests, which are relatively straightforward if you’re a frequent Fortnite player. Still, you might need assistance with some of them, as a handful require you to visit specific locations. Thankfully, you’ll likely be able to get through the bulk of these naturally.

Nonetheless, we’ve got you covered with tips on getting through the latest challenges. These are the new Shadow Ops quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Shadow Ops challenge list

To begin this questline, you need to visit Shadow Ops on the map itself. This NPC can be found on the south side of Lazy Lake, so head to their location and talk to them. Once you do, the questline will begin. Below are is the full list of quests.

Impromptu Tactical

Visit a Guardian Tower (1)

Collect light ammo, medium ammo, and shells (3)

Cause shotgun damage to Cube Monsters in The Sideways (150)

Get a headshot with a pistol (1)

Eliminate an opponent with an SMG (1)

Shadow Ops challenge guide

Visit a Guardian Tower (1)

To complete this challenge, simply visit one of the six Guardian Towers shown on the map above. We recommend the one by Weeping Woods since there’s usually decent loot nearby.

Collect light ammo, medium ammo, and shells (3)

This is one of the easiest challenges, as you’ll likely complete it without even trying. As long as you loot semi-regularly, you’ll find the different ammo required to complete this challenge.

Cause shotgun damage to Cube Monsters in The Sideways (150)

Arguably the toughest quest of the bunch, this one requires you to grab a shotgun, enter The Sideways, and damage Cube Monsters. Finding a shotgun is the toughest part, so land nearby to The Sideways (indicated by a purple circle on the map), and loot every building you see. Once you have a shotgun, enter The Sideways and deal damage to the creatures inside.

Get a headshot with a pistol (1)

This challenge isn’t too tricky, but to make it go more smoothly, we advise playing in any team-based mode so you can down an enemy player. Once they’re down, you can easily use a pistol to finish them off with a headshot.

Eliminate an opponent with an SMG (1)

Again, this challenge will likely come naturally, but do your best to loot so you can find an SMG. If you’re playing in any team-based mode, you can down your opponent with any weapon, then switch to the SMG to secure the elimination. This is a handy trick if you have a common SMG that doesn’t deal much damage.

Editors' Recommendations