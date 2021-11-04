  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 8 challenge guide: Sledgehammer

Joseph Yaden
By

As part of Fortnite season 8, week 8, you’ll have access to another batch of quests, this time from an NPC named Sledgehammer. This NPC sends you to The Sideways to take on Cube Monsters, so you’ll want to know your way around these creatures to complete the newest questline.

Here, we’ll show you all the new Sledgehammer quests, along with guides for getting through them all. These are the new Sledgehammer quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Sledgehammer challenge list

Map of Sledgehammer location in Fortnite.
fortnite.gg

As always during season 8, you’ll need to physically visit the NPC on the map to start the questline. In this case, Sledgehammer is just northeast of Holly Hedges, so pay them a visit to get started. Below are all five quests.

Battle Orders Questline

  • Open a chest in The Sideways (1)
  • Eliminate different types of Cube Monsters in The Sideways (3)
  • Damage Cube Monsters with a Sideways weapon (150)
  • Collect Cube Monster Parts (50)
  • Defeat a Boss Cube Monster in The Sideways (1)

Sledgehammer challenge guide

Open a chest in The Sideways (1)

Chest in The Sideways in Fortnite.

First up, pay a visit to The Sideways to find chests around the area. By now, you should be familiar with The Sideways, but as a reminder, these are the large areas on the map indicated by a pink and purple circle. Likewise, you can visit Anomalies that are marked by shiny spots on the map. Either way, once inside, look around for the chests and open one to complete the challenge.

Eliminate different types of Cube Monsters in The Sideways (3)

Cube Monsters in Fortnite.

Once you grab a weapon from one of the chests inside The Sideways, start working toward eliminating Cube Monsters. Once you’ve taken down three of them, you’ll earn credit. Just remember, they need to be three different types, such as the yellow ones or the larger purple versions. Just keep mowing them down and you’ll finish this one quickly.

Damage Cube Monsters with a Sideways weapon (150)

The Sideways in Fortnite.

In the process, you’ll likely earn credit for this challenge if you picked up a Sideways weapon right away. If you didn’t, make sure you search the nearby chests while in The Sideways to find one. We like the Sideways Scythe and the minigun.

Collect Cube Monster Parts (50)

Cube Monsters in Fortnite.

As you eliminate Cube Monsters, they’ll drop Monster Parts. Go ahead and pick them up as you survive inside The Sideways.

Defeat a Boss Cube Monster in The Sideways (1)

Cube Monster in Fortnite.

The final quest seems to be glitched for a lot of players because it doesn’t unlock properly. You’d think you’d need to eliminate one of the large Cube Monsters you can see moving around on the map, but this doesn’t seem to actually work. Instead, go inside The Sideways or an Anomaly and defeat enemies, and eventually, it will give you credit. For some players, the quest will finish after taking out one of the characters that spawn inside an Anomaly, though this didn’t work for us. Ultimately, keep defeating enemies in The Sideways and Anomalies and it should work.

Editors' Recommendations

The best TV brands of 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.

Best Black Friday LG TV Deals for November 2021

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals for November 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2021

A person holding the Marshall Emberton.

Best Black Friday QLED TV deals for November 2021

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

The best smart locks for 2021

lockly vision review and app

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best long-range Wi-Fi routers for 2021

Netgear's Orbi 5G broadcasts your mobile broadband connection over Wi-Fi 6.

Dyson V10 Absolute vs. Dyson V10 Animal: Which Cyclone model is best?

Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum cleaning cobwebs

Samsung is working on a new Exynos 1280 chipset for budget phones

Samsung Galaxy Gear rumor roundup Samsung dual core Exynos chip

Marvel’s Avengers finally adds Spider-Man this month

Spider-Man on a wall.

Best Laptop Deals and Sales for November 2021

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

The best processors for 2021

Intel Core i7-7700K review