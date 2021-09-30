  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 3 challenge guide: Big Mouth

By

As part of Fortnite season 8, challenges now come in the form of punchards, which are given to you by various NPCs around the map. The way challenges work is virtually the same as before, but they have a different presentation. During week 3 of season 8, you’ll have a new batch of challenges given to you by Big Mouth, a scary-looking creature with a … big mouth.

Big Mouth’s quests are geared toward scavenging, so you’ll need to travel around the map opening chests, ammo crates, and other containers to gather supplies. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about the Toothache questline. These are the Big Mouth challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Big Mouth challenge list

Big Mouth location in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Toothache Questline

Below are all the quests given by Big Mouth. Keep in mind, you must complete these in order. Big Mouth is found to the north of Corny Crops by the Orchard.

  • Open chests in Steel Farm (2)
  • Search an ice machine (1)
  • Open ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (2)
  • Buy a health item from a mending machine (1)
  • Search a supply drop (1)

Big Mouth challenge guide

Open chests in Steel Farm

Map of Steel Farm chest locations in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Steel Farm is located on the island east of Corny Crops, on the north side. Here, there are three possible chest spawns. If only one of them appears, make sure you quit out and jump back into another match to grab the other. You need to open two total.

Search an ice machine

Map of ice machines in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Ice machines are scattered around the map and are similar to chests. Use the map above to find their locations. You need to open one ice machine for this challenge.

Open ammo boxes at Dirty Docks

Map of ammo boxes at Dirty Docks in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

There is no shortage of ammo boxes at Dirty Docks, but if you’re struggling to locate them, you might find the map above useful. All you need are two of them for this challenge.

Buy a health item from a mending machine

Map of mending machines in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

You’ll find mending machines in the areas marked on the map above. These spawn in fixed locations around the map and utilize gold bars as payment. Items cost between 25 to 120 gold bars, so grab whichever you can afford to earn credit for this one.

Search a supply drop

Supply Drop in Fortnite.

Supply drops begin spawning toward the end of a match, so your best bet is to play it safe so you can outlast the competition. They appear on the map as blue boxes, so once you see one, start heading toward it. Then, hide nearby in a safe spot as you wait for it to drop down. Survey the surrounding area to ensure you don’t have company with you.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap laptop deals and sales for October 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

These Sennheiser headphone deals will save you $100 on headphones and earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum earbuds in black, ear buds sitting out in front of case on a wood table.

Best cheap wireless mouse deals for October 2021

Logitech MX Master

This vaccine passport app data breach is a cautionary tale

Man frustrated at computer.

Best cheap external hard drive deals for October 2021

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

Best Buy to restock Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs again — here’s how to score one

Line outside of Best Buy for RTX restock.

Slack responds to major outage that leaves business unable to communicate

what does the office of future look like austin distel guij0yszpig unsplash

How to fix joystick drift on PS5

Dualsense

The best ultrawide monitors for 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Spotify looks to lure podcasters, listeners away from Apple with polls, Q&As

Spotify app icon on iPhone.

Best cheap Bose speaker deals for October 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for October 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

Best cheap Beats headphone deals for October 2021

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4