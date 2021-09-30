  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 3 challenge guide: Grim Fable

By

Weekly challenges in Fortnite work a bit differently in season 8. The overall premise is similar to before, but the presentation is different. This season, quests are given to you by specific characters who must be visited around the map. They come in the form of punchcards, which reward you with XP as you check them off your list. Once you start their questline, you’re presented with five challenges that gradually grant you more XP than the last. One of the new quest givers is Grim Fable, as part of week 3.

Grim Fable is heavily focused on nature and wildlife, and her quests reflect that. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about the Wolf Activity questline. These are the Grim Fable challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Grim Fable challenge list

Grim Fable location in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Wolf Activity Questline

Below are all the quests given by Grim Fable. Remember, these quests must be completed in order to progress toward the next one. You can find Grim Fable in the orange area to the west of Weeping Woods.

  • Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (1)
  • Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (3)
  • Collect a harpoon gun (1)
  • Hunt a wolf (1)
  • Emote within 10m of wildlife (1)

Grim Fable challenge guide

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops

Map of haystacks in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Simply walk into one of the haystacks at Corny Crops (marked on the map above) to complete this challenge.

Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park

Map of beds at Holly Hedges in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

There are plenty of houses with beds across both areas. Pick whichever location is farther away as the Battle Bus comes in to ensure you’re as safe as possible. We prefer heading to Holly Hedges since it’s typically less busy there than Pleasant Park. Just make sure you destroy three of them to complete this challenge.

Collect a harpoon gun

Map of harpoon gun locations in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Harpoon guns are all over the place and are found in barrels near water. For this challenge, all you need to do is collect the harpoon gun from one of the above locations (no need to actually use it).

Hunt a wolf

Map of wolves in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Wolves are spread out around the island. Use the map above to pinpoint their general locations. Keep in mind, wolves move around a lot, so be sure to search a large radius to increase your odds of finding one. It’s also a good idea to pick them off from afar since they can be deadly up close.

Emote within 10m of wildlife

Map of wildlife in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Much like the wolves, other animals tend to spread out beyond their spawning locations, so be sure to search around for them. We advise trying to use an emote close to a chicken or boar since the wolves are difficult to take on once they spot you. If you’re quick with pulling off an emote, you can earn credit for this quest without taking damage.

Editors' Recommendations

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

The Spotify app icon on a smartphone.

Switch Online’s N64 expansion won’t be complete without translucent controllers

A purple, translucent Nintendo 64 controller

I’m still crossing my fingers that New World won’t brick my RTX 3090

New World landscape and ruins.

The Many Saints of Newark review: Sopranos prequel is a frustrating inside joke

Jon Bernthal, Alessandro Nivola, and the cast of The Many Saints of Newark.

Intel’s Loihi 2 innovations bring brain-like processors closer to a reality

Intel's Loihi 2 is faster and more efficient than the original neuromorphic silicon.

GameStop’s pre-owned bundle deals are the best way to experience classic games

GameStop pre-owned PS4 bundle with Naughty Dog games.

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC next year with 4K support

Monster hunter rise armor set.

How to download WatchOS 8 to your Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

The 50-inch Vizio M50Q7-J01 QLED 4K TV with a colorful car on the display.

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

The LG 70UP7070PUE, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.

The best hard drive enclosures

Messenger and Instagram gain cross-app group chats, new themes

Instagram Login

Yoshi’s Story taught me about consequences in video games

Yoshi's Story composite image.