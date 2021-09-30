Fortnite season 8, week 3 challenge guide: Grim Fable

Weekly challenges in Fortnite work a bit differently in season 8. The overall premise is similar to before, but the presentation is different. This season, quests are given to you by specific characters who must be visited around the map. They come in the form of punchcards, which reward you with XP as you check them off your list. Once you start their questline, you’re presented with five challenges that gradually grant you more XP than the last. One of the new quest givers is Grim Fable, as part of week 3.

Grim Fable is heavily focused on nature and wildlife, and her quests reflect that. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about the Wolf Activity questline. These are the Grim Fable challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Grim Fable challenge list

Wolf Activity Questline

Below are all the quests given by Grim Fable. Remember, these quests must be completed in order to progress toward the next one. You can find Grim Fable in the orange area to the west of Weeping Woods.

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (1)

Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (3)

Collect a harpoon gun (1)

Hunt a wolf (1)

Emote within 10m of wildlife (1)

Grim Fable challenge guide

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops

Simply walk into one of the haystacks at Corny Crops (marked on the map above) to complete this challenge.

Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park

There are plenty of houses with beds across both areas. Pick whichever location is farther away as the Battle Bus comes in to ensure you’re as safe as possible. We prefer heading to Holly Hedges since it’s typically less busy there than Pleasant Park. Just make sure you destroy three of them to complete this challenge.

Collect a harpoon gun

Harpoon guns are all over the place and are found in barrels near water. For this challenge, all you need to do is collect the harpoon gun from one of the above locations (no need to actually use it).

Hunt a wolf

Wolves are spread out around the island. Use the map above to pinpoint their general locations. Keep in mind, wolves move around a lot, so be sure to search a large radius to increase your odds of finding one. It’s also a good idea to pick them off from afar since they can be deadly up close.

Emote within 10m of wildlife

Much like the wolves, other animals tend to spread out beyond their spawning locations, so be sure to search around for them. We advise trying to use an emote close to a chicken or boar since the wolves are difficult to take on once they spot you. If you’re quick with pulling off an emote, you can earn credit for this quest without taking damage.

Editors' Recommendations