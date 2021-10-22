  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 6 challenge guide: Containment Specialist

By

In celebration of Halloween, Fortnite is hosting its annual Fortnitemares event, full of spooks and new quests to complete. This year, you’ll meet the Containment Specialist NPC, who comes from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This NPC offers a questline, aptly called Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with tasks that require you to travel all over the map to bust ghosts. Some of them are a little tricky, especially if you aren’t a frequent Fortnite player.

Thankfully, we’ve got all the details on getting through these challenges with ease. Here are the Containment Specialist punchcard quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Containment Specialist challenge list

Map of Containment Specialist in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Remember, you must visit the NPC on the map to begin this particular questline. The Containment Specialist is found on the south side of Camp Cod, which is the little island southeast of Misty Meadows.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Questline 

  • Deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner (3)
  • Exterminate mini-Pufts with a pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row (3)
  • Retrieve mechanical parts by destroying cars (5)
  • Place Ghostbusters signs in Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park (3)
  • Deploy a Ghost Trap (1)

Containment Specialist challenge guide

Deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner (3)

Map of seismograph locations in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

The first challenge is straightforward. Simply visit any of the six locations on the map above (three at Misty Meadows and three at Catty Corner) and interact with them to deploy the seismographs. Once you’ve deployed six, you’ll complete the challenge.

Exterminate mini-Pufts with a pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row (3)

Map of mini pufts in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Across Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, and Retail Row are five mini-Pufts each — 15 in total. For this challenge, you simply need to destroy three of them, so once you find them, slash them with your harvesting tool. The best spot to visit is Lazy Lake, as a large group of them are practically on top of one another on the south side.

Retrieve mechanical parts by destroying cars (5)

Truck from Fortnite.

Next up, you must destroy cars to collect mechanical parts. Each destroyed car drops one mechanical part, so you’ll need to destroy five total. For best results, visit Lazy Lake or the other main hubs to find cars all over the place. We advise using grenades to take them out easily, but your harvesting tool works too.

Place Ghostbusters signs in Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park (3)

Map of Ghostbuster signs in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Across Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row are three spots each — nine total — that allow you to place a Ghostbuster sign. For this challenge, you need to place three across any of the nine locations. Use the map above for details on the exact spots. We advise visiting Holly Hedges since the three locations are so close to one another.

Deploy a Ghost Trap (1)

Ghost trap in Fortnite.

At nearly every main hub is a spot for you to place a Ghost Trap. The easiest one to find is at Pleasant Park to the left of the pavilion in the center. Place one Ghost Trap and this challenge will be complete.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap laser printer deals for October 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Intel now says the chip shortage may not ease up until at least 2023

Promotional image of an Intel Core desktop processor.

Christian Slater, Lizzy Caplan on conspiracies, comedy in Netflix’s Inside Job

Reagan Ridley contemplates conspiracies in a scene from Netflix's series Inside Job.

Walmart is having a flash sale on Nintendo Switch games today

A Nintendo Switch OLED and a 2019 Switch model side by side.

The best smartwatches for 2021

apple watch se review apps screen

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of October 22

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: What to Buy Today

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

The best keyboards for 2021

The Razer Huntsman Quartz Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard next to a traditional keyboard.

The best AIO coolers for your PC

Corsair H100i AIO installed on a CPU.

How to kill the Hag in Back 4 Blood

The Hag in Back 4 Blood.

Best keyboard wrist rest in 2021

best keyboard wrist rests option rest logitech

The M1 Max MacBook Pro seems to have unbelievable video-editing prowess

Apple M1 Pro and Max logos.

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Elden Ring's hero shines a torch in a fleshy cave.