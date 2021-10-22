  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 8, week 6 challenge guide: Dark Jonesy

As part of the Fortnitemares event, which celebrates Halloween in Fortnite, you’ll have access to a new set of spooky quests. For season 8, week 6, you’ll get a new batch of quests from Dark Jonesy. This is the first time this season that a character has introduced a second set of punchcard quests, rather than being given to you by a new NPC. For this reason, there may be some confusion as to how things work. The quests themselves aren’t the most straightforward either, so you might need some assistance when tackling them.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing these quests. These are the Dark Jonesy challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Dark Jonesy challenge list

Map of Dark Jonsey location in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

To start this questline, you’ll need to visit Dark Jonesy at Steamy Stacks. The map above has his exact location.

The Oracle Speaks Questline

  • Collect scrolls at different IO bases (2)
  • Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel (1)
  • Touch a cube (1)
  • Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments (2)
  • Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his vision (1)

Dark Jonesy challenge guide

Collect scrolls at different IO bases (2)

Map of scrolls in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

The first quest is fairly straightforward. Head to two of the spots listed on the map above to collect the scrolls at IO bases. It’s recommended to visit each location only after you’ve stocked up on gear, as you’ll probably come across enemy NPCs while there.

Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel (1)

Map of shadow stones in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

This one is tricky because you must first collect a Shadow Stone, which are found at crash sites around the map. For the purposes of this challenge, we recommend landing at the crash site by Dirty Docks since that’s where you can find a Spirit Vessel. At the crash site, you’ll find Shadow Stones, which look like small purple cubes that can be consumed. Then, travel to one of the spots on the map above to recover the Spirit Vessel.

Touch a cube (1)

Map of cube location in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

For this one, simply bounce off the yellow cube in the center of the map to complete the challenge.

Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments (2)

Map of Corruption Clusters in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Next up, you’ll need to visit two of the three spots shown on the map above and destroy the pink crystals that protrude from the ground. Keep in mind, more fragments will pop up after you destroy one, so make sure you’re quick.

Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his vision (1)

Dark Jonesy in Fortnite.

Finally, head back to Dark Jonesy, interact with him, and you’ll be able to give him the Spirit Vessel from a previous challenge. Once you do, you’ll be finished with his questline.

