Fortnite season 8, week 5 challenge guide: Dire

The next week of Fortnite is here, and it comes with a new set of punchcard challenges for you to complete. For season 8, week 5, you’ll gain access to Dire, who has several objectives for you — most of which can be completed quickly. However, some require you to have knowledge of specific locations, while others are a tad more complex.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the latest challenges. Here are the Dire quests and how to finish them in Fortnite.

Dire challenge list

Map of Dire location in Fortnite.
Remember, you must interact with the NPC to start the questline. In this case, Dire is found at Camp Cod, which is the little island to the south of Catty Corner. Dire is on the south side, so pay them a visit to get started.

Wolf Pack Questline

  • Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie’s Lighthouse (1)
  • Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (40)
  • Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (1)
  • Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (5)
  • Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (200)

Dire challenge guide

Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie’s Lighthouse (1)

Map of emote locations in Fortnite.
First up is a challenge that is fairly simple as long as you know where to go. Visit one of the three locations listed on the map above, and utilize an emote or dance to earn credit. It’s best to choose a spot that’s out of the way so you’re less likely to come across an enemy.

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (40)

Boar in Fortnite.

Any challenge that involves wildlife is a little bit of a pain since these creatures tend to spawn in random locations. For this one, we advise turning on Visualize Sound Effects, so you receive a visual cue when an animal is near you. From here, play normally and you’ll eventually come across either a chicken, boar, or dinosaur. Then, simply damage it with your harvesting tool to complete this challenge.

Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (1)

Dumpster in Fortnite.

Once again, this challenge sends you to a location to complete a simple task. Both Lazy Lake and Pleasant Park are typically busy, so pick whichever one is out of the way more — in relation to the path of the Battle Bus. When you arrive, look for dumpsters behind buildings and smash them with your harvesting tool to earn credit here.

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (5)

The Sideways in Fortnite.

Arguably the hardest challenge of the bunch requires you to eliminate five Cube Monsters with a melee weapon. To find The Sideways, look for the purple and pink circles on your map, which contain the deadly beasts you’re looking for. Then, damage them a little with your gun, and swap to the harvesting tool to finish them off. For this challenge, you need to eliminate five Cube Monsters, which is tough to do, but if you get taken out early, you can pick up where you left off in a separate match. Try to come to The Sideways stocked up on shields and ammo to make your life easier.

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (200)

Misty Meadows in Fortnite.

For the final challenge, we recommend landing at Misty Meadows straight away, then simply walking around the area until you complete the challenge. You need to walk 200 meters, which can be done in a matter of minutes.

