Fortnite season 8, week 6 challenge guide: Ariana Grande

The newest Fortnite punchcard quests are available now, and this batch comes to you from none other than Ariana Grande. This NPC is found on the island and gives you access to the Monster Hunter Questline, which is composed of challenges that send you around the map to collect items. Most of the quests aren’t too terribly tricky, but there are some you’ll need to be prepared for ahead of time.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through completing all of the latest challenges. These are the new Ariana Grande punchcard quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Ariana Grande challenge list

You’ll find Ariana Grande on the dock at Believer Beach, so make sure you visit her to begin the Monster Hunter Questline. Her location is on the map above.

Monster Hunter Questline

Collect a record and place it in a turntable (2)

Study the Caretaker’s footprints (2)

Collect Symbols from eliminated Cube Monsters (5)

Reveal the Command Symbol (1)

Launch signal flares (3)

Ariana Grande challenge guide

Collect a record and place it in a turntable (2)

For this challenge, you need to head to one of the locations on the map above to collect a record. Then, you’ll need to place it in the nearby turntable, which is usually found right next to the record. Keep in mind, if the turntable is destroyed, you won’t be able to place the record there.

Despite the quest seemingly saying it requires two records, this actually refers to the number of steps in the process, not the number of records you need to place. Collect the record (1) and place it in the turntable (2).

Study the Caretaker’s footprints (2)

Next, you’ll need to make your way inside The Sideways, which are circular areas marked in purple and pink around the map. Once inside, you’ll want to interact with two of the large footprints on the ground.

Collect Symbols from eliminated Cube Monsters (5)

Head back into The Sideways and you’ll come across Cube Monsters. For this challenge, you need to take down Cube Monsters and collect the Symbols they drop, which are large crystals. After you’ve collected five of them, you’ll complete the challenge. Make sure you enter The Sideways with full shields and decent weapons.

Reveal the Command Symbol (1)

To complete this challenge, simply visit one of the locations marked on the map above and interact with the pink Command Symbol. Once you do, you’ll earn credit for completing this one.

Launch signal flares (3)

The final challenge will take a little bit of time, so it’s best to grab a vehicle. For this one, you need to visit three of the flare locations marked on the map above and interact with them to launch them into the air. You don’t need to visit all in the same match, so don’t worry if you get eliminated before you can complete the challenge.

