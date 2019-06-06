Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite season 9, week 5 challenge guide: Visit different wind turbines in a match

Save some energy and use our weekly guide to visit the Fortnite wind turbines

Cody Perez
By

The season nine, week five challenges have arrived in Fortnite. Unlike last week, these are pretty standard but interesting enough to take on with a pretty sweet reward for the effort. Our Fortnite guide will focus on the challenge that tasks players with visiting different wind turbines in a single match. We’ll go over tips for completing this challenge, as well as walk you through all the locations for the wind turbines. Before we do that, though, take a look at the full list of challenges for this week below.

Fortnite season 9, week 5 challenges

fortnite week 5 challenges fortnite wind turbines

Check out the screenshot above for the full list of all challenges or find them listed out below. As usual, there’s a total of seven challenges, with three available to everyone and the other four only for those who own this season’s battle pass.

Free Challenges

  • Deal damage to opponents with Grenades, Dynamite, or Stink Bombs (0/200)
  • Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights (0/7)
  • Eliminate an opponent in different matches (0/5)

Battle Pass Challenges

  • Complete a lap of a desert race track (0/1)
  • Place trap items in different matches (0/5)
  • Visit different Wind Turbines in a single match (0/5)
  • Eliminations of Sky Platforms (0/3)

The wind turbine challenge we’re covering this week is one of the exclusive challenges, so you will need the battle pass if you want to complete it. If you don’t have the season pass just yet, be sure to buy one soon since we’re already halfway through the season.

Visit different Wind Turbines in a single match challenge

fortnite week 5 challenges fortnite wind turbines

This latest battle royale challenge task you with visiting five different wind turbines within the same match. This is the sort of challenge that typically requires you to visit the different locations over the course of various matches — but that’s not the case here. You will have to visit all five wind turbines within the same match, which can be pretty hard to accomplish.

Thankfully, the wind turbines are all in the same general area so it is absolutely possible, even on foot. Here are some tips before you get started. First, you’re going to absolutely need to do this challenge in one of the larger team modes like Team Rumble since you will need all the time you can get before the storm closes in.

If you are able to find a vehicle, like a Quadcrasher or Baller, it will only help you out more since you will be able to zip around the map with ease. We also highly recommend that you turn on the Party Assist mode for this particular challenge since that makes it so your teammates can complete the challenge along with you.

This makes the challenge much easier to accomplish within a single match, as you will have a hard time otherwise.

Wind turbine challenge locations

fortnite week 5 challenges fortnite wind turbines

All of the wind turbines on the map are centered around one named location and that is Pleasant Park. It seems that the town has switched over to wind energy so there are a bunch of wind turbines scattered on the outskirts. There are actually more than five of these (seven in total) so you don’t need to visit all of them.

What you do need to do, though, is head to at least five of the seven wind turbines within the same match to complete this challenge. Now, there is an issue that’s worth noting. For some reason, within our first match, we got close to each of the five turbines and no notification popped up on our screen.

This led us to believe the notification wasn’t working since it’s an issue that has happened in the past lol look. But for some reason, the challenge didn’t count at all for us even though we got as close as possible to the turbines. If you do this challenge and the notification doesn’t pop up immediately, we recommend leaving that match and starting a new one or waiting a while to do the challenge.

As for the location of all seven wind turbines, be sure to check out our screenshot above. You can find all seven exact locations circled on the island map there. Again, you don’t need to actually visit all seven of them; only five. Here are the five turbines that we recommend you visit for the challenge.

Recommended Fortnite wind turbines

fortnite season 9 week 5 visit different wind turbines in a match 7

The five that we recommend you visit are the five that form a sort of star shape around the town of Pleasant Park. There are two outlying turbines that are further south than the rest of them and you should ignore those since you would be going out of your way. What you should aim to do at the very start of the match is land at either Pleasant Park or one of the five wind turbines.

From there, find a vehicle or simply run around the town, visiting all five turbines as you go. From our experience, you will need to get pretty close to each respective turbine in order for it to work. Unfortunately, most of them are inaccessible unless you use a baller or build your way up there. As such, you will need to find a baller or gather up materials from nearby.

We were able to successfully complete the challenge on foot, only using nearby materials to build ramps up, and barely completing it in time. The storm overtook us right as we finished so, while it’s possible to do it this way, we recommend you find a Baller to complete this challenge faster as there are many locations to visit. Once you have received the notification that you’ve reached the fifth wind turbine, you can leave the match or finish it.

Wind turbines challenge reward

fortnite week 5 challenges fortnite wind turbines

When you get out of the match, you will receive your reward for completing the challenge this week. Because of how difficult it can be to get all five within the same match, Epic Games adequately rewards you with 10 battle stars. This is enough battle stars to guarantee one tier level up.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are all the games that support Nvidia's RTX ray tracing
quake 2 ray tracing indie games quake2rtx
Computing

Quake 2’s rerelease proves indie games could lead the ray tracing revolution

Quake II's RTX ray traced release shows how ray tracing can be relevant to games that don't have photo-realistic graphics. That might be what Nvidia needs to bring more indie devs on board.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best ps1 games sony ps1
Gaming

The best PS1 games of all time: From Symphony of the Night to Final Fantasy 7

Take a stroll down memory lane with the 50 best games ever released for the original PlayStation. From all-time classics like Final Fantasy VII and Resident Evil 2 to quirky gems like PaRappa the Rapper, the PS1 had it all.
Posted By Will Fulton
Fable 4 IV rpg open world leak rumor story gameplay details E3 2019
Gaming

Rumored Fable 4 story features time travel, a new planet, and more

Fable 4 was mentioned in our prediction for games to be revealed during the Xbox conference at E3 2019 and some new info for this rumored sequel has surfaced. The story in Fable 4 may feature time travel, a new planet, and town building.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Computing

These ray-tracing games will help you push your GPU to the limit

These are the existing and upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX and GTXs graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best-looking games…
Posted By Jon Martindale
new animal crossing luigis mansion 3 release date leaked
Gaming

Nintendo’s E3 2019 booth lineup does not include Animal Crossing

Nintendo announced the games that will be playable on the showroom floor at E3. Titles include Pokémon Sword and Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Link’s Awakening, and more. One game not mentioned, however, is Animal Crossing.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
the new razer kraken x is a 50 gaming headset with 7 1 surround sound 2019 studio shot 2
Computing

The new Razer Kraken X is a $50 gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound

Razer has introduced the Kraken X and Kraken X for Console wired gaming headsets. They weigh half a pound, have memory foam ear cushions that are glasses friendly and 7.1 surround sound audio in a wallet-friendly package. What's not to…
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Google Stadia E3 2019 launch games division 2 destiny eso
Gaming

Google Stadia launch games include The Division 2, Destiny 2, Elder Scrolls MMO

Google revealed a bunch of the games coming to the Google Stadia platform, including Destiny 2 and The Division 2. There are also a couple of surprises on the list like Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Could Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. Google promises high-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device. It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

All the games you can expect to see at E3 2019, and the ones you won’t

E3 2019 is the biggest gaming event of the year. It will be loaded with new game announcements and details. These are the games we expect to see at E3 2019, and the games we won't see.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3
Computing

Can your internet connection handle game streaming on Google Stadia?

Google is making its Stadia game streaming service accessible to most gamers. Google announced that you'll need 10 Mbps internet speeds to get started for 720p streaming, and the service tops out with 4K gaming with HDR support.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
e3 2019 nintendo direct how to watch games announced the legend of zelda link s awakening
Gaming

From Zelda to Animal Crossing, here are the games Nintendo might show at E3 2019

Once again, Nintendo will air a Nintendo Direct during E3 2019 rather than take the stage. The showcase will feature games launching in 2019, so expect The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Will Project xCloud beat Google Stadia in the battle of game-streaming services?

Google and Microsoft will each have their own game-streaming service, with tests and initial releases planned for 2019 and beyond. But when it comes down to Google Stadia or Project xCloud, which is the better choice?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Stadia pro base price subscription founders pack
Gaming

Playing Google Stadia in 2019 requires a bundle purchase, not just a controller

How will gamers access Google Stadia? There are two ways to play Stadia: The free Base version and Pro, which requires a monthly subscription. Google also revealed a founder's pack for early adopters that are ready to pull the trigger.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Google Stadia cloud game streaming price game announcement launch
Gaming

Google Stadia’s platform for everyone promise is already broken

Google Stadia, the upcoming cloud gaming service, pitches itself on accessibility. It's a platform for everyone, playable on any screen. Except that's not quite true. Stadia has many restrictions, terms, and conditions.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith