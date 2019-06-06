Save some energy and use our weekly guide to visit the Fortnite wind turbines

Share

The season nine, week five challenges have arrived in Fortnite. Unlike last week, these are pretty standard but interesting enough to take on with a pretty sweet reward for the effort. Our Fortnite guide will focus on the challenge that tasks players with visiting different wind turbines in a single match. We’ll go over tips for completing this challenge, as well as walk you through all the locations for the wind turbines. Before we do that, though, take a look at the full list of challenges for this week below.

Fortnite season 9, week 5 challenges

Check out the screenshot above for the full list of all challenges or find them listed out below. As usual, there’s a total of seven challenges, with three available to everyone and the other four only for those who own this season’s battle pass.

Free Challenges

Deal damage to opponents with Grenades, Dynamite, or Stink Bombs (0/200)

Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights (0/7)

Eliminate an opponent in different matches (0/5)

Battle Pass Challenges

Complete a lap of a desert race track (0/1)

Place trap items in different matches (0/5)

Visit different Wind Turbines in a single match (0/5)

Eliminations of Sky Platforms (0/3)

The wind turbine challenge we’re covering this week is one of the exclusive challenges, so you will need the battle pass if you want to complete it. If you don’t have the season pass just yet, be sure to buy one soon since we’re already halfway through the season.

Visit different Wind Turbines in a single match challenge

This latest battle royale challenge task you with visiting five different wind turbines within the same match. This is the sort of challenge that typically requires you to visit the different locations over the course of various matches — but that’s not the case here. You will have to visit all five wind turbines within the same match, which can be pretty hard to accomplish.

Thankfully, the wind turbines are all in the same general area so it is absolutely possible, even on foot. Here are some tips before you get started. First, you’re going to absolutely need to do this challenge in one of the larger team modes like Team Rumble since you will need all the time you can get before the storm closes in.

If you are able to find a vehicle, like a Quadcrasher or Baller, it will only help you out more since you will be able to zip around the map with ease. We also highly recommend that you turn on the Party Assist mode for this particular challenge since that makes it so your teammates can complete the challenge along with you.

This makes the challenge much easier to accomplish within a single match, as you will have a hard time otherwise.

Wind turbine challenge locations

All of the wind turbines on the map are centered around one named location and that is Pleasant Park. It seems that the town has switched over to wind energy so there are a bunch of wind turbines scattered on the outskirts. There are actually more than five of these (seven in total) so you don’t need to visit all of them.

What you do need to do, though, is head to at least five of the seven wind turbines within the same match to complete this challenge. Now, there is an issue that’s worth noting. For some reason, within our first match, we got close to each of the five turbines and no notification popped up on our screen.

This led us to believe the notification wasn’t working since it’s an issue that has happened in the past lol look. But for some reason, the challenge didn’t count at all for us even though we got as close as possible to the turbines. If you do this challenge and the notification doesn’t pop up immediately, we recommend leaving that match and starting a new one or waiting a while to do the challenge.

As for the location of all seven wind turbines, be sure to check out our screenshot above. You can find all seven exact locations circled on the island map there. Again, you don’t need to actually visit all seven of them; only five. Here are the five turbines that we recommend you visit for the challenge.

Recommended Fortnite wind turbines

The five that we recommend you visit are the five that form a sort of star shape around the town of Pleasant Park. There are two outlying turbines that are further south than the rest of them and you should ignore those since you would be going out of your way. What you should aim to do at the very start of the match is land at either Pleasant Park or one of the five wind turbines.

From there, find a vehicle or simply run around the town, visiting all five turbines as you go. From our experience, you will need to get pretty close to each respective turbine in order for it to work. Unfortunately, most of them are inaccessible unless you use a baller or build your way up there. As such, you will need to find a baller or gather up materials from nearby.

We were able to successfully complete the challenge on foot, only using nearby materials to build ramps up, and barely completing it in time. The storm overtook us right as we finished so, while it’s possible to do it this way, we recommend you find a Baller to complete this challenge faster as there are many locations to visit. Once you have received the notification that you’ve reached the fifth wind turbine, you can leave the match or finish it.

Wind turbines challenge reward

When you get out of the match, you will receive your reward for completing the challenge this week. Because of how difficult it can be to get all five within the same match, Epic Games adequately rewards you with 10 battle stars. This is enough battle stars to guarantee one tier level up.