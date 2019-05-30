Get your boogie on with a holographic tomato for this Fortnite weekly challenge

Share

The Fortnite season nine, week four challenges are out and the biggest obstacle we’ll be facing this week tasks players with dancing inside a holographic Tomato head. It’s the kind of multi-stage style challenge that is a fan favorite, which is great since last week’s challenges weren’t so hot. We’ll first cover what the season 9, week 4 challenges are then dive into how to best complete the Tomato head challenge.

Fortnite season 9, week 4 challenges

You can find all of the new Battle Royale challenges available this week along with their rewards in the screenshot above, as well as listed out below. There are seven challenges in total with three available to everyone and the other four for Battle Pass owners. The Tomato head challenge we’ll be tackling today is open to all players.

Free Challenges

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (0/500)

Dance inside a holographic Tomato head (0/1)

Legendary weapon eliminations (0/3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Destroy a Loot Carrier in different matches (0/3)

Land at Polar Peak (0/1)

Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills or Dusty Divot (0/3)

Visit different Named Locations in a single match (0/5)

Dance inside a holographic Tomato head challenge tips

As we mentioned, this challenge has a three stages. This means you won’t be able to see the next stage of the challenge until you finish the first stage and leave that specific match. You also won’t be able to complete the following stage if you haven’t completed the previous one either.

We recommend you complete this challenge in Fortnite’s Team Rumble mode as you’ll have more time to do it, more teammates to help you out, fewer enemies to worry about, and respawns. Since this is a multi-stage challenge, there is only one thing you need to do in each match and it will take you at least three matches to complete.

This is a good thing, though, since all you need to do is make sure you land near the area where the tomato and other big heads are located. If you want an extra boost to easily finish this challenge, we recommend turning on the Party Assist mode that allows you and your teammates to complete the challenge together.

Holographic tomato head location

When you first jump into a new match, head for the middle of Mega Mall. Mega Mall, for those who don’t know, is one of the new named locations that was added with the launch of season nine after the volcano wiped out Retail Row. It’s a massive mall full of various shopping areas including a giant holographic tomato head.

Now, the actual holographic tomato head is located at the top of Mega Mall, so you will need to either climb the stairs to the roof area or simply build yourself a ramp up there. When you get to the top, you will want to look for the giant holographic tomato head on the eastern edge of the rooftop as seen in our screenshot above.

Keep in mind is that you must dance inside of the holographic tomato head in order for the first part of this challenge to complete. Dancing in front of it or next to it will not complete the challenge. Unfortunately, it is floating in the air above the rest of the mall, so you will need to build yourself a ramp up to it so that you can dance inside of it. Use your favorite dance emote and you will know you’ve done it correctly when you get a notification in the top left corner.

Holographic Durr Burger head location

Once you complete the first part of this challenge, all you need to do is leave the match early or finish it. Either way, when you leave, you will get a notification for the second stage of the challenge. This second stage is similar to the first, but this time we need to dance inside a holographic Durr Burger head.

Head for Neo Tilted, another area that was destroyed and rebuilt at the beginning of season nine. The exact location of the Durr Burger head is on the southern end of Neo Tilted. You’ll have to look high up for it, as it’s at the very top of one of the highest buildings in the city.

You will need to build yourself a way up there or climb the building to the top. Once there, dance and you should get the notification again in the top left corner of your screen.

Giant dumpling head location

After leaving the second match, you will get the notification for the third and final stage of this season nine, week four challenge. The final part of this challenge tasks you with dancing on top of the giant dumpling head. To do this, you will need to enter a third and final match, and this time, land in or near Lucky Landing.

On the northwestern end of town, there is a building with a giant smirking dumpling on it. What makes it different from the previous two is that it’s a solid object and not a hologram. You will need to either land on top of it or build yourself up to the top of it and dance there. Doing this will notify you that you’ve completed this challenge.

Dance inside a holographic Tomato head challenge reward

Since this is a multi-stage challenge, your reward is broken up into three parts. Completing the first stage will give you one Battle Star, and the second stage and third stages will give you two Battle Stars for a total of five Battle Stars.