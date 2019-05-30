Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite season 9, week 4 challenge guide: Dance inside a holographic tomato head

Get your boogie on with a holographic tomato for this Fortnite weekly challenge

Cody Perez
By

The Fortnite season nine, week four challenges are out and the biggest obstacle we’ll be facing this week tasks players with dancing inside a holographic Tomato head. It’s the kind of multi-stage style challenge that is a fan favorite, which is great since last week’s challenges weren’t so hot. We’ll first cover what the season 9, week 4 challenges are then dive into how to best complete the Tomato head challenge.

Fortnite season 9, week 4 challenges

Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head

You can find all of the new Battle Royale challenges available this week along with their rewards in the screenshot above, as well as listed out below. There are seven challenges in total with three available to everyone and the other four for Battle Pass owners. The Tomato head challenge we’ll be tackling today is open to all players.

Free Challenges

  • Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (0/500)
  • Dance inside a holographic Tomato head (0/1)
  • Legendary weapon eliminations (0/3)

Battle Pass Challenges

  • Destroy a Loot Carrier in different matches (0/3)
  • Land at Polar Peak (0/1)
  • Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills or Dusty Divot (0/3)
  • Visit different Named Locations in a single match (0/5)

Dance inside a holographic Tomato head challenge tips

Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head

As we mentioned, this challenge has a three stages. This means you won’t be able to see the next stage of the challenge until you finish the first stage and leave that specific match. You also won’t be able to complete the following stage if you haven’t completed the previous one either.

We recommend you complete this challenge in Fortnite’s Team Rumble mode as you’ll have more time to do it, more teammates to help you out, fewer enemies to worry about, and respawns. Since this is a multi-stage challenge, there is only one thing you need to do in each match and it will take you at least three matches to complete.

This is a good thing, though, since all you need to do is make sure you land near the area where the tomato and other big heads are located. If you want an extra boost to easily finish this challenge, we recommend turning on the Party Assist mode that allows you and your teammates to complete the challenge together.

Holographic tomato head location

Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head

When you first jump into a new match, head for the middle of Mega Mall. Mega Mall, for those who don’t know, is one of the new named locations that was added with the launch of season nine after the volcano wiped out Retail Row. It’s a massive mall full of various shopping areas including a giant holographic tomato head.

Now, the actual holographic tomato head is located at the top of Mega Mall, so you will need to either climb the stairs to the roof area or simply build yourself a ramp up there. When you get to the top, you will want to look for the giant holographic tomato head on the eastern edge of the rooftop as seen in our screenshot above.

Keep in mind is that you must dance inside of the holographic tomato head in order for the first part of this challenge to complete. Dancing in front of it or next to it will not complete the challenge. Unfortunately, it is floating in the air above the rest of the mall, so you will need to build yourself a ramp up to it so that you can dance inside of it. Use your favorite dance emote and you will know you’ve done it correctly when you get a notification in the top left corner.

Holographic Durr Burger head location

Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head

Once you complete the first part of this challenge, all you need to do is leave the match early or finish it. Either way, when you leave, you will get a notification for the second stage of the challenge. This second stage is similar to the first, but this time we need to dance inside a holographic Durr Burger head.

Head for Neo Tilted, another area that was destroyed and rebuilt at the beginning of season nine. The exact location of the Durr Burger head is on the southern end of Neo Tilted. You’ll have to look high up for it, as it’s at the very top of one of the highest buildings in the city.

You will need to build yourself a way up there or climb the building to the top. Once there, dance and you should get the notification again in the top left corner of your screen.

Giant dumpling head location

Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head

After leaving the second match, you will get the notification for the third and final stage of this season nine, week four challenge. The final part of this challenge tasks you with dancing on top of the giant dumpling head. To do this, you will need to enter a third and final match, and this time, land in or near Lucky Landing.

On the northwestern end of town, there is a building with a giant smirking dumpling on it. What makes it different from the previous two is that it’s a solid object and not a hologram. You will need to either land on top of it or build yourself up to the top of it and dance there. Doing this will notify you that you’ve completed this challenge.

Dance inside a holographic Tomato head challenge reward

Fortnite week 4 challenges fortnite tomato head

Since this is a multi-stage challenge, your reward is broken up into three parts. Completing the first stage will give you one Battle Star, and the second stage and third stages will give you two Battle Stars for a total of five Battle Stars.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

All cross-platform games available now for consoles and PC
Up Next

Xbox Game Pass for PC to launch with over 100 games, more coming soon to Steam
dauntless 5 million players
Gaming

Dauntless hits 5 million players in first week; Phoenix Labs tries to keep up

Dauntless suffered from matchmaking problems and server issues in its first days after launch. Things have started getting better for the Monster Hunter: World challenger though, as the game surpassed 5 million players in its first week.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 3 challenges fortnite flying disc toy
Gaming

How to unlock and catch the flying disc toy in this Fortnite weekly challenge

The season 9, week 3 challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale have arrived and the biggest obstacle tasks players with throwing and catching a flying disc toy. Here's how to unlock the disc and complete this challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
Razer Blade Stealth 2019
Computing

Should you buy a MacBook Pro or a Razer Blade Stealth? We'll help you decide

Laptop head to heads are a great way to see which one might be the right one for you. Our latest sees the Razer Blade Stealth (2019) vs. MacBook Pro in a fight to see which one deserves to be your next laptop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These games prove there's still fun to be found on the 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
pokemon
Gaming

Detective Pikachu sequel coming to Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sleep in the works

The Pokemon 2019 Press Conference held in Tokyo, Japan was home to a few new announcements. The company revealed a sequel to the game that inspired a live action movie, a new peripheral for sleep, and a new social hub called Pokemon Home.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
razer announces mercury white peripheral series line
News

Razer gives its Mercury peripherals a sleek, minimalist makeover with White line

Building on its previous expansion of color options for its gaming peripherals, Razer has now unveiled a new line of Mercury White gaming accessories featuring a minimalist matte white look.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
everything we know ghost recon breakpoint announcement
Gaming

From Ghost Recon to Splinter Cell, here's what we want to see from Ubisoft at E3

Ubisoft will once again be holding its own E3 2019 press conference, featuring new game announcements and demonstrations. Here is how to watch it, and what you can expect from the show.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
death stranding release date november 8 deathstrandingfire
Gaming

A creepy livestream tells us Death Stranding will arrive later this year

Sony and Kojima Productions revealed that Death Stranding will launch for PlayStation 4 later in 2019. The game has a cast loaded with big-name actors like Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board angle
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
wolfenstein youngblood story characters weapons coop release date shooting 2
Gaming

Everything we know about Wolfenstein: Youngblood so far

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first game in the franchise to star someone other than B.J. Blazkowicz. Set two decades after The New Colossus, you play as his twin daughters on a mission to find him in Paris.
Posted By Steven Petite
fire emblem three houses story characters combat release date and more 13
Gaming

From story to combat, here's what we know about Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is due to release for Nintendo Switch on July 26. Here's what we know about the latest entry in the long-running tactical role-playing series, including its story.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Yakuza series director PS4 ai machine learning evolution
Gaming

Yakuza director thinks PS5’s evolution will focus on A.I. and machine learning

Toshihiro Nagoshi, the director for the Yakuza series, spoke during a broadcast about the potential of Sony's next-generation console. Specifically, he thinks PS5 games will see artificial intelligence evolve more than graphics.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Microsoft E3 2019 celebration Halo: Reach PC beta
Gaming

343 Industries’ Halo: Reach PC beta launching for players in June

After being delayed indefinitely in April, the Halo: Reach beta has resurfaced. On the day of Microsoft's Xbox briefing at E3 2019, players will be able to head to participating stores to get hands-on with Reach and win prizes.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.