How to unlock and catch the flying disc toy in this Fortnite weekly challenge

Fortnite season nine is continuing onward as we head into the third week of challenges. Oddly enough, this week breaks the record of awesome weekly challenges by presenting some pretty lame ones. Luckily, there is at least one challenge that stands above the rest.

With each season, there is a toy emote challenge to complete and we’ve received the latest one this week. We’re going to cover how to unlock the Flying Disc toy and how to complete the correlated challenge in this guide. Before we jump into that, however, let’s take a look at all of the challenges available this week.

Fortnite season 9, week 3 challenges

As always, you can expect seven new challenges this week with three of them available to everyone and four only for battle pass owners. If you don’t happen to have the season pass this season, we highly recommend getting it as soon as possible since we are still relatively early in the season. As we mentioned, these seven challenges are pretty lame overall, which is a first for this awesome neon-themed season.

If you’re interested in seeing what challenges are available this week, feel free to take a look at our screenshot above. The big challenge this week has to do with the toy emote that you can unlock in the season nine battle pass, which is the Flying Disc toy. Without further ado, let’s take a look at how to complete this specific challenge this week.

Fortnite Flying Disc toy challenge

This challenge is a simple one: throw the Flying Disc toy and catch it before it lands. All you need to do is play some frisbee by yourself and you’ll complete this week three challenge. This is a straightforward challenge with a decent reward given you can complete this faster than most any other challenge we ever cover.

Here are some tips for completing it the fastest. First, while we usually recommend you do this challenge in Team Rumble, it doesn’t really matter which mode you do it in since it’s quick and easy, and you can do it anywhere on the map. What’s more important is that you pick a place to do it that’s away from lots of other players.

We recommend that you pick areas that aren’t very popular and where there is open space because you may need to run to catch the frisbee. We completed this challenge at Junk Junction and didn’t see anyone there.

You’re going to need to unlock the Flying Disc toy before you can actually do this challenge — a process we cover below. If you aren’t confident you’ll be able to unlock the Flying Disc toy emote soon, there is an alternative way to complete this challenge.

You can go to the battle royale main lobby, head to the challenges tab, and then turn on Party Assist for this challenge. This will allow your teammates to complete the challenge for you. Note that you can only turn on Party Assist for one challenge at a time.

How to unlock the Flying Disc toy in Fortnite

Before we can do anything else, we need to unlock the Flying Disc toy emote. Like with other toy emotes, you have to unlock them through the battle pass. There are actually two different frisbees you can unlock this season in the battle pass and either one will work for this challenge.

The first frisbee is a red one that unlocks at tier 35. The other is a more fancy Flying Disc that glows really nicely and has a sci-fi look to it. That one, unfortunately, can’t be unlocked until tier 68 so we don’t expect many players to have earned it just yet. It’s also a possibility that you aren’t near tier 35 either. If that’s the case, you’re going to want to complete all of the other weekly challenges that are currently available.

If you do all of the other challenges, you will find yourself around tier 20. From there, you will need to do daily challenges and event challenges that are available, and also gain experience through matches to get to tier 35. It’s not the easiest thing to do this early on in the season but it is possible. Here’s how to complete the challenge once you have the Flying Disc toy.

How to complete the Flying Disc challenge

Once you’ve reached tier 35 and unlocked the Flying Disc toy, we recommend setting it to your main emote hotbar by equipping it in your locker before a match. Then, when you are ready, head into a match and go to a secluded place away from other players where you have open space. The catch here is to not throw the frisbee like you normally would in real life.

Instead, you want to throw the frisbee up in the air so that it will come back down relatively close to you, so you can run to it and catch it before it lands on the ground. It’s alright if you mess up and aren’t able to catch it because you can try this as many times as you want during the course of a match until you get it.

You will know you’ve “caught it” when your character touches the Flying Disc toy before it lands on the ground. A little victory effect will happen on your character and you’ll hear a sound effect, too. At this point, you should also get a notification in the top left corner of the screen like usual that will let you know that you have completed the challenge. With that done, you can either finish that match or leave right then to receive your reward for completing the challenge.

Flying Disc challenge reward

Your reward for completing this quick and easy season nine, week three challenge is a simple one: a total of five battle stars, which is enough for half of a tier level up.