(Be advised, the above video has strong, graphic language.)

You and your squad are good at Fortnite, and you might even be able to get kills in the double digits during a typical battle royale match. However, there is very little chance that you will be able to achieve what player “Fortitude_Fqrbes” and his team did — unless you can get 61 kills in a single match.

Along with squadmates “Nexjs,” “tactjc,” and “TTV_NadeXC,” the group managed to rack up a staggering 61 kills during a match but these weren’t cheap trick kills. Some of them were achieved by firing down on enemies from an elevated position, but Fortitude_Fqrbes heads to ground level and mixes it up with enemies down there, as well.

There are a few instances where it appears he’s going to be killed by a surprise attack, but he quickly makes use of building to put a barrier between himself and the ambusher. Multiple times, he’s able to move across the map to his teammates with the game’s Grappler, which functions similarly to the grapple gun in the Batman: Arkham series.

fortnite squad world record 61 kills fortnitegrappler

By the time the match comes to a close, two of the members of the squad have been eliminated, but that didn’t stop Nexjs and Fqrbes from finishing what they started. 61 kills were made in total, with Fqrbes getting 25 of those. The impressive feat was accomplished on PlayStation 4, and with cross-play enabled, that means they could potentially have been playing against others on mobile or even PC.

Fqrbes and his squad broke the previous record of 59, and we don’t see it being topped in the near future.

Though the record has since been broken, the previous record-holder for a single player in Fortnite was “Elemental_Ray.” Rather than win the old-fashioned way — by being better than everyone else — he waited until players were distracted by a limited-time rocket launch to destroy their tower and send them all falling to their death. Cruel as it was, you have to give him props for doing something that bold, particularly because his kill-to-death ratio was absolutely horrible beforehand.

