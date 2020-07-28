Fortnite players will be able to participate in a major event on Tuesday, July 28, focused on voter suppression affecting Black communities across the U.S.

In a recent blog post, Epic Games said that it will air its second We The People broadcast on Tuesday focused on the voter suppression crisis. It will be hosted by broadcast journalist Cari Champion and feature interviews and discussions with a variety of athletes, activists, and entertainers.

The event, dubbed We The The People x More Than A Vote, will air on Tuesday night. And if you don’t want to miss a minute, read on for more on how to watch it and what to expect.

When does We The People x More Than A Vote start?

The We The People x More Than A Vote broadcast begins at 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 28.

How do I find We The People x More Than A Vote?

In order to access the event, players will need to launch Fortnite before 4 p.m. PT and access the Battle Royale mode. Once there, they can go to the Party Royale playlist and choose the Island’s Big Screen. The event will start automatically from that screen.

Who will be participating?

The We The People x More Than A Vote event will be hosted by broadcast journalist Cari Champion. Athlete Jason Heyward, rapper and activist Bun B, athlete and sports host Jalen Rose, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, and rapper Russ will also participate in the event.

What kind of content should I expect?

Epic Games hasn’t talked in too much detail about the exact content of the conversations the participants will have. However, the studio said that it hopes the event will “inspire and empower young adults to take action against the voter suppression crisis that is disproportionately impacting Black communities.”

A trailer for the event shows the participants discussing the importance of voting and encouraging people to make a difference and bolster efforts to fight against Black voter suppression.

“Young people need to get out and vote because we’re the ones that never show up,” Russ said in the clip. “But we’re the future.”

Where else can I watch We The People x More Than A Vote?

Although the event will air in Fortnite, those who aren’t Fortnite players but will still want to access the broadcast can do so in the social networking app Houseparty. As with Fortnite, the Houseparty stream will broadcast live from 4 p.m. PT.

To access the event on Houseparty, users will need to go into the app and join friends in a conversation. They can then tap the TV icon and click “WATCH” to access the broadcast.

Have there been other We The People events?

Epic Games launched the Party Royale feature inside Fortnite in May to host a range of content, including concerts, conversations about important topics, and more. The first We The People, which discussed racial injustice in the U.S., aired on July 4. It featured journalist Van Jones hosting a conversation with former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, rapper and songwriter Killer Mike, and musician Lil Baby.

What if I miss the event?

Epic Games said that it will continue airing the broadcast for people who miss the livestream every other hour for 22 hours following the event. Houseparty will also air the event throughout the day on Wednesday. It’s unclear, however, whether it will be available after Wednesday.

Editors' Recommendations