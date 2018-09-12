‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Share

Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 4 looks to take the acclaimed racing series to the next level, as it’s introducing a season system that will drastically change the game’s environments over time. Areas previously filled with water will instead be covered with ice during winter, while dirt roads can turn into slippery mud-filled hazards. But if you want to see some celebrities fight off the real elements while playing the game, Microsoft has you covered.

The Forza Horizon 4 “Seasons Simulator” is a gaming booth that will send snow, rain, mud, and intense heat at celebrities as they attempt to complete races in the game. The action will be streamed live on the Mixer Forza Seasons Channel on September 12 and September 13, and with the interactive component of the streaming service, the fans will get to choose the weather each celebrity will deal with during their race.

The action kicks off today at 2 p.m. ET with rapper Xzibit’s appearance. Other celebrities racing today include actor Tyrese Gibson, DJ Zedd, R&B artist Jason Derulo, and streamer Trey Smith. It continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with streamer Siefe, Hoonigan Industries’ Hertrech Eugene Jr., and actress Megan Fox.

We’re not going to tell you which weather elements you should pick for the celebrities, but it should probably be mud for every single one. Snow melts and rain dries, but you have the chance to send a celebrity to the dry cleaner with mud.

If you want to try out Forza Horizon 4 for yourself before the game releases next month, a demo will be available later today — at least according to the game’s page on the Microsoft store. The demo will be available on both Xbox One and PC, with the Xbox One version including Xbox One X enhancements, and the file size is listed as 27.83GB. It’s possible this is smaller for standard Xbox One systems, but past Forza demo versions have been pretty beefy.

Forza Horizon 4 releases for Xbox One and PC on October 2, and it supports cross-play and cross-save as part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program. The game will release on September 28 for those who purchased the “Ultimate Edition.”