Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Gabe Gurwin
By

Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 4 looks to take the acclaimed racing series to the next level, as it’s introducing a season system that will drastically change the game’s environments over time. Areas previously filled with water will instead be covered with ice during winter, while dirt roads can turn into slippery mud-filled hazards. But if you want to see some celebrities fight off the real elements while playing the game, Microsoft has you covered.

The Forza Horizon 4 “Seasons Simulator” is a gaming booth that will send snow, rain, mud, and intense heat at celebrities as they attempt to complete races in the game. The action will be streamed live on the Mixer Forza Seasons Channel on September 12 and September 13, and with the interactive component of the streaming service, the fans will get to choose the weather each celebrity will deal with during their race.

The action kicks off today at 2 p.m. ET with rapper Xzibit’s appearance. Other celebrities racing today include actor Tyrese Gibson, DJ Zedd, R&B artist Jason Derulo, and streamer Trey Smith. It continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with streamer Siefe, Hoonigan Industries’ Hertrech Eugene Jr., and actress Megan Fox.

We’re not going to tell you which weather elements you should pick for the celebrities, but it should probably be mud for every single one. Snow melts and rain dries, but you have the chance to send a celebrity to the dry cleaner with mud.

If you want to try out Forza Horizon 4 for yourself before the game releases next month, a demo will be available later today — at least according to the game’s page on the Microsoft store. The demo will be available on both Xbox One and PC, with the Xbox One version including Xbox One X enhancements, and the file size is listed as 27.83GB. It’s possible this is smaller for standard Xbox One systems, but past Forza demo versions have been pretty beefy.

Forza Horizon 4 releases for Xbox One and PC on October 2, and it supports cross-play and cross-save as part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program. The game will release on September 28 for those who purchased the “Ultimate Edition.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Would an electric SUV make a good race car? Jaguar thinks so
Up Next

Aston Martin's first electric car arrives next year with 602 horsepower in tow
xbox game pass compatible games halo 5 thumb
Gaming

Never say never! Does new ‘Halo 5’ box art hint at PC release?

New box art for Halo 5: Guardians has been added to the Amazon website, and it appears to suggest that the game will soon be coming to the PC after nearly three years of Xbox One exclusivity.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Sling TV, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Kris Wouk
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

Everything you need to know about 'Black Ops 4' and its new mode Blackout

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including info on multiplayer, Zombies, Blackout, and Signature Weapons.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
marvels spider man getting started guide marvel s beginners featured
Gaming

'Marvel's Spider-Man': A webslinger's guide to getting started

Web-slinging, rare Spidey suits, and crazy abilities are all just a part of another day in the life of Marvel's Spider-Man. Check out our guide to getting started and transform into the ultimate neighborhood Spidey.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
marvel's spider-man taskmaster challenges guide tips bombs shoot webs
Gaming

Unlock Spider-Man's best suits and upgrades with these Taskmaster Challenge tips

Taskmaster Challenges in 'Marvel's Spider-Man' are the toughest you can find in the game. Here's our guide to finishing them fast and earning Challenge Tokens so you can get Spidey's best suits and upgrades.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 might launch next year without ray tracing

Though unconfirmed by Nvidia, it's speculated that the GeForce RTX 2060 may drop support for the new ray tracing when it launches next year. Gamers may need to purchase a GeForce RTX 2070 or higher for ray tracing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
NBA 2K19 Hands-on
Product Review

More realistic than ever, 'NBA 2K19' is still the king of basketball sims

With marked improvements to both offense and defense, NBA 2K19 has a greater emphasis on user skill. Meanwhile, MyCareer has a much more believable story and cohesive progression system.
Posted By Steven Petite
playerunknowns battegrounds snow map data mined pubg
Gaming

Leaked snow-covered ‘PUBG’ map looks like a haven for snipers

The snow-covered map coming soon to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has had its layout leaked via a data mine. The map will be significantly larger than Sanhok, the last map released for the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AOC U2868PQU front logo
Computing

AOC makes curved gaming displays more affordable with G1 series

AOC's new G1 monitor series brings serious curves to your gaming setup. Starting at $229, these displays feature a screen curvature for immersive gaming, fast 144Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync support, and 1ms MPRT.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite Suppressed Assault Rifle 5.40.2 content update
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update removes controversial Drum Gun, adds Suppressed Assault Rifle

The Fortnite content update 5.40.2 is out now on all platforms. This update has vaulted the controversial Drum Gun but added the Suppressed Assault Rifle in Battle Royale. There is also new content in the Save the World PvE mode.
Posted By Cody Perez
FIFA 18 Henry
Gaming

Electronic Arts is in legal trouble over loot boxes

Electronic Arts has found itself in legal trouble over its decision not to remove loot boxes from its games in Belgium. The country previously declared them to be a form of gambling.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
last minute gifts pc game from steam
Gaming

Nvidia thinks 5G could give you a high-end PC gaming experience on the go

Nvidia believes that its GeForce Now subscription service, when used with 5G technology, could open the door for even more players to experience high-end PC performance on their own machines.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best weapons in 'Destiny 2' Sweet Business
Gaming

Get the Trinity Ghoul, Ace of Spades, and more with our 'Destiny 2' weapons guide

Bungie's latest FPS has a ton of weapons but getting the best can be daunting. We've got a list of the best weapons you can find in Destiny 2 from expansions Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and even Forsaken.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw