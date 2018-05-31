June is a banner (saga) month for Amazon’s Free Games with Prime

Share

Starting Thursday, May 31, Twitch Prime members can snag five indie games for free. Yes, the June Free Games with Prime lineup arrives a day early. Best of all, it’s centered around a pair of games that will get you hyped for one of the more exciting indie games of the summer, The Banner Saga 3.

Both The Banner Saga and The Banner Saga 2 are part of the June batch of games. If you haven’t played the heralded series from Stoic Studio, you’re in for a treat. Rooted in Norse mythology, this tactical role-playing game emphasizes player choice. All of your decisions affect the sterling narrative in both the original and the sequel. In terms of gameplay, it’s quite similar to other turn-based tactics games such as Final Fantasy Tactics. Although the second game refines the gameplay in meaningful ways, you will want to play both to get a solid grasp on the story and lore. And if you like what you play, The Banner Saga 3 launches on July 24. This gives you plenty of time to work through its predecessors beforehand.

These giveaways may sound familiar. Last year, both Banner Saga games were free to Twitch Prime members.

If you’re into puzzlers, you’ll be happy to learn Tumblestone is also free this month. This addictive match-three puzzler has a deep story mode with a wide array of challenges and fast and frantic online multiplayer. It’s truly one of the most interesting match-three puzzlers around, which is saying a lot considering how crowded the genre is.

The list is rounded out by Strafe and Treadnauts. Strafe is an extremely challenging rogue-like first-person shooter, and Treadnauts is an Early Access game that pits four players against one another in sidescrolling tank battles.

You can grab each of the five games all throughout the month of June. Remember, unlike other subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Games with Gold, once you own the game, you can keep playing it even if your subscription lapses. Free Games with Prime is only a few months old, but it’s already shaping up to be a great program, especially for fans of indie games. If you’re unfamiliar with the program, Twitch Prime comes bundled with your Amazon Prime subscription.